MURPHYSBORO — Even the heat wave takes a backseat to the Jackson County football rivalry Friday night at Doc Bencini Field in Murphysboro as the Red Devils play host to the Carbondale Terriers.

Friday's slugfest marks the 105th meeting between the two schools, which originated in 1921. Carbondale owns a 57-45 edge in wins with two ties (6-6 in 1928 and 0-0 in 1955).

The Red Devils own the longest win streak of the two teams at 12 games from 1938 through 1949. The longest win streak for the Terriers was eight from 1964 through 1971.

Over the last 10 years, Carbondale has won five and Murphysboro has won four. There was no game played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Devils have won the last two outings – 46-43 in three overtimes in Murphysboro in 2021 and 41-20 last year in Carbondale.

Without a doubt, this rivalry has been both pleasant and bitter. It has almost always been competitive.

The new wrinkle with this year’s game is starting time. Due to the excessive heat that has lingered all week, kickoff has been pushed back from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“The kids are ready to play somebody other than themselves in practice,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “And even though we know a lot about them, we don’t really know what they (Terriers) are going to do Friday night. There is always that unknown factor.”

Carter said there are some big shoes to fill of players who graduated last year’s Red Devils team – a team that finished 9-3 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

“But I like what I have seen so far,” Carter said. “We have some seniors providing leadership and some younger guys who are trying to learn their roles. Once they do, that will give us more team depth.”

In addressing his opponent, Carter said the Terriers will likely be formidable.

“Carbondale always has athletes. Defensively, they will fly around to the ball and you never know where they’ll be, which makes it difficult for us,” Carter said. “The key for us is that we can’t give up the big play. We must tackle well on defense and block well on offense.”

It’s also important to note, Carter said, that this is Week 1 and it’s not a conference game.

“One of us is going to win and the other is going to lose and it’s not going to be the end of the season for whoever loses. I would say it’s kind of like a preseason game. We both get a chance to see where we’re at from all our summer work.”

Carter added that this is his 13th matchup with the Terriers since he became head coach. Carbondale has won eight and dropped four of those 12 previous meetings.

Terriers coach Bryan Lee, fresh off a late-night practice Wednesday, said Week 1 is always tough because there is no film to study of one’s opponent.

“We started retooling for this season not long after last season ended,” Lee said. “We wanted to make sure that we didn’t have another season like the last one (2-7 overall). What we identified with our team was a lack of physicality, so we’ve hit the weights pretty hard.”

Lee, who prides himself on rebuilding football programs in his 26 years of coaching, said he realizes Murphysboro will be a tough opponent.

“They are very disciplined in what they do,” he said. “My greatest concern is their speed on the perimeter with guys like Karmello (Abernathy). They will use a lot of misdirection. They will run out of a Wing T and probably also run out of spread offense. Defensively, they will be solid. We will have to rise to the occasion in order to win Friday night.”

Murphysboro’s starting offensive backfield is missing graduated standouts like running backs Devon Clemons and Ethan Finke, as well as quarterback Drew Caldwell.

Junior Gibson Fager steps into the signal caller’s position. Senior Sam Herring will play fullback and junior Bryson Canaley is slated for wingback.

Carbondale has senior Brock Bowlby to handle the quarterback duties once again. Receivers Austin Dedecker and Henry Harsy will be his primary targets. He will be joined in the backfield by Mozzy Graham, Tez Graham, and Bryce McKinnies.

CARTERVILLE AT BENTON

Two of the top football teams in Southern Illinois the last few years square off in a Week 1 nonconference battle.

The Carterville Lions make the trek to Tabor Field in Benton to take on the Rangers in an 8 p.m. contest.

The Lions ran the table during the regular season last fall at 9-0 and followed up with two additional wins in the postseason before falling at home to Rochester in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Benton, meanwhile, went 8-1 during the regular season and dropped a first-round playoff game to Olympia last year to finish 8-2.

This year, the Lions will have some new faces in the backfield. Gone are veteran quarterback Andrew Hellriegel and workhorse running back Bryce Smith. Taking over those duties will be senior Brandon Skelcher at quarterback and seniors Aiden Hinton and Payton Van Horn at the running back slots.

“I think it will be an even matchup,” said Lions coach Brett Diel. “Their kids are tough and play hard. They’re well-coached. We’re going to have to take care of the football. Winning often comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes.”

Diel said the Lions’ success will likely hinge on how quickly the younger, more inexperienced players can adapt to varsity ball.

“We’re going to lean on those kids who have been through the battles to buy us time until the younger players catch up,” Diel said.

Rangers coach Justin Groves said you never know exactly what you have for a team until after that first game.

“We’re still a young team, but a lot of our younger players already have a year of varsity ball under their belts,” Groves said. “We’re not a heavy senior bunch.”

Groves said second-year starter Tiffin Kouzoukas is back at quarterback. He will likely be joined in the backfield by A.J. Kinsman and A.J. Craven among others. Graduating from the team was All-South running back Wyatt Upton, as well as fullback Jacob Kinsman.

“This team is completely full of potential,” Groves said. “The question is how soon will the kids tap into it. I am very confident in my starters. And we have some good leadership with this team, which includes six captains – Matt Parola, Luke Berry, Gavin Agnitsch, Kouzoukas, Kinsman, and Craven.”