Football Player of the Year | Marion’s Hunter Simmons

On Oct. 25, 2019, Hunter Simmons walked off the football field at Mount Vernon as the quarterback of an 0-9 team after a 44-14 loss to Mount Carmel.
Almost 18 months to the day, Simmons strode off the turf field at Marion as the quarterback of an unbeaten team and conference champion after a 54-29 win over Carbondale wrapped up a 6-0 season.
That wasn’t the only reason he’s become the third player in Wildcat annals to earn The Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year, but it’s perhaps the most remarkable aspect about a six-week sprint no one will forget soon.
Particularly the guy who helped orchestrate it.
“It’s a great honor to get this award after everything we’ve been through with COVID and pushing everything back to the spring and transferring schools,” he said.
There were some talented contenders for the award — Benton’s Keegan Glover, Johnston City’s Austin Brown and Nashville’s Cole Malawy come to mind — but Simmons’ consistency and brilliance couldn’t be ignored.
Simmons completed 108 of 168 passes (64.3 percent) for 1,693 yards with 13 touchdowns and just one interception, that coming in the first game. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior added 242 yards on 31 carries, scoring five TDs.
His numbers could have easily been inflated had Marion not won three of its first four games by lopsided margins, sending him to the bench before those games were over.
“You had this hope that things could go the way they did,” said Wildcats coach Kerry Martin.
Martin’s hope quickly became reality. Simmons threw for 386 yards and two scores in a 65-28 victory at Carbondale March 19. Whether it was a perfectly-thrown 40-yard fade route off a three-step drop on his first pass of the season or a tracer bullet of a slant pattern to Venson Newsom for a second quarter touchdown, it became very apparent very fast that Simmons had all the tools.
As good as that game was, though, it was the next week when Simmons crafted what amounted to his Heisman moment. The Wildcats were trailing Cahokia 22-16 when Simmons trotted on the field with less than three minutes left and his team 72 yards from the end zone.
“He looked at me,” remembered Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky, “and just smiled.”
A few minutes later, it was clear why Simmons was happy. Playing against a good team that didn’t lose another game, Simmons marched the Wildcats to the 14-yard line with about 20 seconds left, setting up a play no one will forget.
Cahokia’s rushline forced Simmons out of the pocket. He scrambled to his left, buying time for his receivers. Suddenly, Walker Fox gained separation from his defender near the back right corner of the end zone.
The average quarterback couldn’t have maneuvered his way into position to make that throw, much less throw across both hash marks. The video revealed that Simmons is not your average quarterback.
Touchdown Fox, game Marion. Wildcats 23, Cahokia 22.
“You watch that last play and he just looks so poised and relaxed,” Martin marveled. “He’s scanning the field and looking for the open guy. He stayed within the system.”
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Simmons’ season was how quickly he soaked up Martin’s system. And how Martin saw that Simmons’ skill set could benefit his team with a few tweaks.
Martin has had good quarterbacks before, like former Illinois State star Matt Brown. But in Simmons, he had a quarterback who could fit a throw into tight windows, spread the ball to multiple receivers and also do damage as a runner.
It was a bit like giving a mad scientist a human cheat code.
“From the very first day, you knew he was very special,” Martin said. “He picked up things really fast. Picking up our system was not difficult for him. We figured out he could make any throw. The offense going into the summer wasn’t for his type of quarterback, but we adjusted things to his skill set.”
Which is why Martin feels that one day, SIU will reap the benefits of Simmons’ skill and intelligence. Simmons turned down preferred walk-on offers from FBS programs to cast his lot with the Salukis.
SIU already has two proven quarterbacks in Stone Labanowitz and Nic Baker, but Simmons is eager to learn from them.
“To get to walk into a situation like that is great,” Simmons said. “Those guys are experienced. I can learn from them, get in there and soak up some mileage and use it to help boost my career.”
And if the last 18-plus months has shown anyone anything, it’s that Simmons is capable of going from winless to unbeaten.