Football Player of the Year | Marion’s Hunter Simmons

“You had this hope that things could go the way they did,” said Wildcats coach Kerry Martin.

Martin’s hope quickly became reality. Simmons threw for 386 yards and two scores in a 65-28 victory at Carbondale March 19. Whether it was a perfectly-thrown 40-yard fade route off a three-step drop on his first pass of the season or a tracer bullet of a slant pattern to Venson Newsom for a second quarter touchdown, it became very apparent very fast that Simmons had all the tools.

As good as that game was, though, it was the next week when Simmons crafted what amounted to his Heisman moment. The Wildcats were trailing Cahokia 22-16 when Simmons trotted on the field with less than three minutes left and his team 72 yards from the end zone.

“He looked at me,” remembered Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky, “and just smiled.”

A few minutes later, it was clear why Simmons was happy. Playing against a good team that didn’t lose another game, Simmons marched the Wildcats to the 14-yard line with about 20 seconds left, setting up a play no one will forget.

Cahokia’s rushline forced Simmons out of the pocket. He scrambled to his left, buying time for his receivers. Suddenly, Walker Fox gained separation from his defender near the back right corner of the end zone.