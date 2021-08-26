Hamilton County Foxes | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Hamilton County Foxes open the 2021-22 football season with a brand new head coach in Jason Craig manning the sidelines
Craig replaced Jeff Rush after 15 seasons in which Hamilton County finished 48-83 during that span with a 5-5 playoff appearance during the 2019-20 season. The Foxes ultimately fell to Decatur (St. Teresa) that postseason, but Craig has his sights on playing past a normal regular season schedule.
“Probably the most exciting thing is leading these kids into battle,” Craig said of what he’s most excited for in head coaching. “I think Coach Rush did a tremendous job implementing a system that shows kids that hard work pays off.”
Where Craig sees himself fitting in best is understanding his players after a four-year stint of assistant coaching the Carmi-White County football program between 2015-19.
With hopes of building a winning football program in McLeansboro, Craig also plans on teaching his players life goals. Much-like the life lessons he gives students in the hallways at HCHS as the Assistant Principal.
“I’m really big about establishing life skills because there’s more to life than sports,” said Craig. “I’ve learned many lessons over the various tracks of my life as an educator. Now that I’m in my second year at the school, I feel the returning juniors and seniors have taken to me.”
Craig sees the conference as a two-way battle between Fairfield and Johnston City this season with every other team pushing for third. The Foxes avoided a matchup against the Indians last season, but fell to the Mules in a Week 3 shutout, 44-0.
Under center for the Foxes will be returning senior quarterback Grady Lueke. He’ll spread the ball around to playmakers like Layton Karcher, Kaleb Middendorf, Darian Pike, and Brady Thrane.
Craig believes his upperclassmen know how to win and take it personal when they lose.
“The big thing for us to continue on is pushing these kids to believe they can compete against anyone on Friday nights,” said Craig. “We want to be competitive all nine weeks, and I think if this team can execute they can beat anybody.”
The coaching experience that Craig possesses has given him confidence in learning how to establish relationships with his players. He believes it’s better for those bonds to form sooner rather than later.
“I think my past coaching experiences have helped me out immensely,” said Craig. “I’ve come across different mentalities of kids across all sports. There’s hard love at times when you’re coaching so it’s important to know what buttons can be pushed.
“I hope to find a balance between the two, but my players and I have already established an accord to know when I’m kidding.”
One senior offensive lineman that Craig is relying on to protect Lueke and create running lanes for the backs is Keith Luffman.
Can Hamilton County make a postseason appearance?
“I think our program has a good opportunity if we play our cards right to make a postseason experience,” said Craig. “We have a good number of seniors to build around and a lot of knowns in place with those kids returning. The key to our success will be senior leadership.”
