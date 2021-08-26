Hamilton County Foxes | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

Craig sees the conference as a two-way battle between Fairfield and Johnston City this season with every other team pushing for third. The Foxes avoided a matchup against the Indians last season, but fell to the Mules in a Week 3 shutout, 44-0.

Under center for the Foxes will be returning senior quarterback Grady Lueke. He’ll spread the ball around to playmakers like Layton Karcher, Kaleb Middendorf, Darian Pike, and Brady Thrane.

Craig believes his upperclassmen know how to win and take it personal when they lose.

“The big thing for us to continue on is pushing these kids to believe they can compete against anyone on Friday nights,” said Craig. “We want to be competitive all nine weeks, and I think if this team can execute they can beat anybody.”

The coaching experience that Craig possesses has given him confidence in learning how to establish relationships with his players. He believes it’s better for those bonds to form sooner rather than later.

“I think my past coaching experiences have helped me out immensely,” said Craig. “I’ve come across different mentalities of kids across all sports. There’s hard love at times when you’re coaching so it’s important to know what buttons can be pushed.