Harrisburg Bulldogs head into fall season with proven talent, newcomers
urgent
Prep football

Harrisburg Bulldogs head into fall season with proven talent, newcomers

The Harrisburg Bulldogs enter the fall season with a new head coach in Matt Griffith, a Marion graduate who also played at Southern Illinois University, who takes over for Gabe Angelly.

Several skill players return from the spring squad that went 2-4, including quarterback Ben Gulley and running backs Sam Martin, Ross Rider, Bryant Lester and Tysen Satterfield. Rider and Satterfield were also defensive backs, while Lester and Martin were also linebackers.

Also back are junior linemen Cooper Phalin and Andrew Unthank and senior lineman Neal Martin.

"We have plenty of returning players and talent and newcomers and younger players to have success," Griffith said. "We hope to build a culture and reestablish Harrisburg as competitive football."

The Bulldogs start the season with four straight home games, beginning with Cerro Gordo. They also face Du Quoin and Salem before entering conference play and finish the regular season at Carterville.

Harrisburg Bulldogs

Coach: Matt Griffith

Career Record: 0-0

2021 Spring Record: 2-4

Conference: SIRR Ohio

Key Returnees: Ben Gulley, QB; Ross Rider, RB-DB; Tysen Satterfield, RB-DB; Bryant Lester, RB-LB; Sam Martin, RB-LB; Cooper Phalin, OL-DL; Andrew Unthank, OL-LB; Neal Martin, OL-DL.

Schedule

Aug. 27 Cerro Gordo

Sept. 3 Du Quoin

Sept. 10 Salem

Sept. 17 West Frankfort*

Sept. 24 at Massac County*

Oct. 1 at Benton*

Oct. 8 Murphysboro*

Oct. 15 at Herrin*

Oct. 22 at Carterville

*denotes conference game

