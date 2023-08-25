Bucky Dent SIU Sports Reporter Follow Bucky Dent Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Most of you have never heard of Jake Logue.

He died on a high school football field in Knoxville, Tenn. 14 years ago. He’s why I think the high schools that decided to play football on Friday night should have thought about moving their games to Saturday night or even Monday night.

Sports Column | Bucky Dent: Opening win could build confidence for SIU soccer “It’s really important with all the new freshmen on the team,” DuCharme said. “Having a win builds your confidence. Now you want to keep the momentum going.”

So some quick background here: In August 2009, Logue was a 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman at Sullivan South High School in Kingsport, Tenn. He was a team captain for a very good football program that before it consolidated with other Sullivan County schools three years ago, sent athletes to schools like Wisconsin, Kentucky and Furman.

Logue would have been one of those guys. He was probably undersized for the FBS level but would have been great at the FCS level. He had skill and a motor that few could match. Simply put, he was everything that was right about high school football.

On Aug. 21, 2009, Logue and the Rebels made the nearly two-hour long bus ride to West High in Knoxville for the season opener. It was a hot Friday night – not as hot as this one this week – but still hot enough where one figured leg cramps would be a part of the narrative.

South led 21-0 in the third quarter when West drove inside the 10-yard line. On second and goal, Logue pursued a running play and fell at the 5.

He never got up.

I still remember players’ parents who were doctors in real life charging out of the crowd, trying to bring him back to life. I still remember the terrified hush that fell over the field as everyone realized just how serious this was.

An ambulance arrived and transported Logue to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jack Goodson, a reporter from the Kingsport Times-News, and I took turns checking on his status as we waited in the parking lot.

Around 11 p.m., it was my turn to walk into the lobby. As I opened the door, I saw several South students, parents and administrators walking out. Almost all of them were crying.

Jake Logue, age 17, with a hell of a future in front of him at game time that night, was dead.

The narrative is never supposed to include death at a high school football game. When you see it happen in front of you, it certainly changes the way you look at things. The result of a game means nothing compared to the snuffing of a life.

Which brings us back to this Friday night and the week that was in this region. Nearly every school has been good about taking care of its student-athletes. Most have postponed or canceled all outdoor events and the few that haven’t have at least waited until 7:20 p.m. or later to play.

But most outdoor sports aren’t football, which requires heavy-duty helmets and shoulder pads. The whole premise of football is hitting, hustling and running. Doing just one of those three things is problematic on a day where the heat index flirts with 120 degrees.

Doing all three of them on a night like Friday? You don’t have to stay in a Holiday Inn Express to know that’s a potentially dicey situation.

Even with schools moving games back to 8 or 8:30 p.m., the heat index is still going to be in triple digits. I hope like heck I’m wrong about this, but to me, the schools who play Friday night are playing Russian roulette with their student-athletes’ lives.

At best, it’s an unnecessary gamble. At worst? Someone might suffer Jake Logue’s fate.