HERRIN — Longtime Herrin High School football coach Jason Karnes was inducted last month into the Herrin High School Hall of Fame for athletics.

Saying that he is “humbled and blessed” to receive the recognition, Karnes, who continues to teach physical education and driver's education at the high school, left quite a legacy as a football coach.

After a four-year stint as an assistant coach (2002 through 2005), Karnes was promoted to head coach and had a stunningly successful run.

From 2006 through 2019, his teams compiled a 104-45 overall record, including a 60-10 mark within the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

That bounty of wins featured 11 conference championships and 12 state playoff appearances. Moreover, he led the Tigers to a Final Four state appearance (2014) and was named Southern Illinois Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” a stunning nine times.

A 1993 graduate of Du Quoin High School, where he quarterbacked the state championship football team in 1992, Karnes said one of the best parts of coaching at Herrin was having the opportunity to influence kids’ lives for the better.

“Teach them life lessons like I was taught when I was in high school,” Karnes said. “Winning games is great, but what’s even more important is helping young men learn how to become better sons, and eventually better husbands and fathers. It’s not all about the Xs and Os, but about the Jimmys and Joes. I’ve always believed in the four 'F's … Family, Faith, Football and Friends.”

Karnes said he and his staff did all it could to build a family environment within the football program.

“That’s why it’s so rewarding to have former players come to me years later and tell me how successful their lives have become as adults,” Karnes said. “Some are doctors, lawyers, bankers, police officers. Their success is my success. I take that to heart.”

Mike Mooneyham, a member of the Hall of Fame Committee, served the school district as athletic director during much of Karnes’ tenure as coach.

“When Jason’s name came up for a job in our district, I knew we had to hire him,” Mooneyham said. “Jason is from a great athletic family and has always been a winner. We needed him in our program.”

Mooneyham said Karnes did a fantastic job as football coach for the Tigers.

“He has been a major asset to our entire athletic department. Herrin is so blessed to have him.”

Longtime Herrin defensive coordinator Dwayne Summers said Karnes left an indelible mark on the program.

“Because of Coach Karnes, teams had to go through Herrin to win the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference championship. He built a program based on family, faith and the community.”

Summers said Karnes designed the signature Herrin “H,” which gave the Tigers a logo that is recognizable and respected throughout the state.

“Jason has always led by example,” Summers said. “No one is more dependable and dedicated than Coach K. It has been an honor for me to be by his side for the entire time he coached here. Herrin was definitely lucky to have Jason Karnes as its football coach.”

Karnes’ most talented team was the 2014 team. The Tigers finished 11-2 that season and advanced to the semifinals before losing at home to eventual state champion and annual powerhouse, Rochester.

“Much like the 2004 team, the 2014 team had a tremendous work ethic,” Karnes said. "Everybody pushed and challenged one another to work hard. Our practices were like games. The camaraderie amongst the team was like no other. It was great.”

Karnes said the team was driven to succeed after getting bumped out of the postseason the year before by Belleville Althoff.

“The kids got a taste of winning and that taste or desire to win just kind of carried over to 2014,” he said. “We started with a win at home over Murphysboro in the opening round of the playoffs and then got a chance to play Althoff again in the second round. This time, we beat them by the same score they beat us the previous year, 21-14.”

The key play, Karnes said, was senior Brent Milner breaking through the line and blocking an Althoff punt that set up the game-winning score for the Tigers.

Herrin then went on the road and knocked off a strong Carterville team before an immense crowd.

The semifinal game with Rochester was played in Herrin. The game could have gone the Tigers’ way had an incorrect official’s call for an illegal block not been made, wiping out a touchdown, and had the team’s top running back – Chase Merrill – not been injured in the first period.

“We felt like that was the true state championship game,” Karnes said. “Rochester went on to beat Chicago Phillips with a running clock the next week. Still, it was a great team and a great season that we had.”

Karnes said there are so many people to thank for any success he has enjoyed as a coach.

“My wife, Brandi; children, Chance and Presli; parents (Bob and Pat), my high school and college coaches, all my assistant coaches, and, of course, my players. I wouldn’t be here without all of them,” he said.

Karnes said his Hall of Fame plaque should have the names of all of his assistant coaches engraved along with his – guys like his father, Bob; longtime defensive coordinator Dwayne Summers; John Sims; Rob Tate; Andrew Anderson; Dave Milani; Lindell Hatley; Chad Lakatos; Dave Loucks; Tom Butler; Rod Sherrill; Jeff Hartline and Jim Wangler.

“This was never about me,” Karnes said. “It’s always been about the kids. When I coached, I did what I felt was best for them. That’s the way our staff ran our program. Pay attention to the details and outwork our opponents. We believed in training the kids and then trusting them.”

Speaking of his late son, Chance, who was killed in an automobile accident in May 2022, Karnes said coaching him was his greatest thrill.

“I got to coach my son for three years,” Karnes said. “That meant a lot to me then (2017 through 2019) and it means even more to me now.”

Karnes has had other opportunities to coach since retiring 3 ½ years ago.

“I definitely miss the competition and the camaraderie that football brings,” he said. “I don’t miss the 95-degree practice days in the summer or the 25-degree games late in the fall, but I do miss the relationships that are developed with the players and coaches.

“I would like to think that we built a strong foundation with our football program here at Herrin,” Karnes said. “We loved having the bulls eye on our back. We loved it when everybody was giving us their best shot. We enjoyed the challenge.”

Karnes said he wouldn’t rule out the idea of returning to coach again someday.

“The book’s not closed,” he said. “I miss coaching. I really do, but at this time in my life, there’s no way it can work. My family comes first, and I want to watch Presli play volleyball in college. I can see myself getting involved again, but not right now.”