Herrin Tigers return with competitive spirit

There's another new head coach in Herrin, but just like with Rod Sherrill's return last year, the name is a very familiar one as Taylor Perry takes over the program.

Perry was the quarterback when the Tigers went to the Class 4A semifinals and faced Lombard Montini in John Helmick's final year as coach in 2004. And he was a part of the program recently under Sherrill, whose spring squad went 3-2.

"I honestly don't feel new to the conference," Perry said. "I grew up watching it. I played in it and I've been watching it ever since. I have a pretty good idea of what to expect from each team on both sides of the conference. I'm excited for the opportunity to now lead one of those programs."

The Tigers have a strong returning nucleus starting with senior quarterback Cameron Evrard and running backs Reese Billingsley and Caden Miles. Wide receiver Keaton Coriasco is also back, as are linemen Chase Sanders, Lonnie Darter and Blake Watson.

A solid junior class includes returning running back Lucas Sissom, along with linebackers Chase Breault, Gavin Estes and Jacob Hawk. Newcomers to watch include Evan Young and senior kicker Riley Sims.