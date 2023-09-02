HERRIN – The Herrin Tigers overcame a 12-8 first-half deficit to post a 28-18 home win over the West Frankfort Redbirds Friday at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex to earn their first victory of the new season.

“It was a roller coaster-type of a game,” said Tigers third-year head coach Taylor Perry of a match where the leads and momentum changed multiple times. “It was probably a lot of fun for the fans to watch, but not so much for the coaches.”

Perry said his defense struggled trying to contain West Frankfort’s shifty quarterback Travion Johnson.

“He’s an incredibly athletic quarterback who is so hard to corral,” the coach said.

Perry added that his quarterbacks performed well, too. The starter – Logan Clough – broke away for a 72-yard TD run before leaving the game in the third period with a neck strain.

His replacement – Jonathan Harrison – stepped in and enjoyed a solid game.

“Jonathan was slated to start the season for us at quarterback, but when our fullback, Ja’Kai Vaughn, got banged up before our first game, we moved Logan from wingback to quarterback and Jonathan to halfback.”

Standing at 6-foot-5, Harrison is able to see over the line and completed several passes in his first-ever action as signal caller. He also ran the ball a few times to keep the Redbids’ defense honest.

“I thought he (Harrison) did a good job tonight,” Perry said. “To be put in a position like he was after Logan got hurt and drive us down the field and score and lead us to the win… that showed a lot of moxy.”

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first on the 72-yard run by Clough at the 11:45 mark of the second period. Ja ‘Kai Vaughn added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

West Frankfort cut into that lead rather quickly as Johnson bolted into the endzone from one yard out at the 10:33 mark of the second period. The conversion pass failed, leaving Herrin on top at 8-6.

The Redbirds then took the lead with 32 seconds left in the half when Johnson connected with Brady Melvin for a 29-yard TD pass. Again, the two-point conversion failed, but the visitors owned a 12-8 lead at the intermission.

With 7:32 left to play in the third period, the Tigers regained the lead.

Senior halfback Brody Reagan broke loose and scored from 20 yards out. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Tigers up on the scoreboard, 14-12. They would not trail again.

Herrin extended its lead with 1:37 left in the third period when Kyrese Lukens snagged a pass from senior quarterback Jonathan Harrison from 20 yards out. Keegan Weber’s point-after-kick was good to make it 21-12.

The Redbirds fought back.

Johnson put on a clinic in elusive running, scoring from 46 yards out at the 0:30 mark of the third period. The conversion pass failed, leaving the Tigers up by three at 21-18.

“Travion did such a great job of extending pass plays,” said Redbirds head coach Brian Beery. “He’s a playmaker. He has a way of making things happen when things break down around him.”

Beery said he believes the outcome may have been different Friday had a couple of early drives not bogged down due to bad snaps and dropped passes.

“If we score once or twice more in that first half, we could have put more pressure on Herrin,” Beery said. “In the long haul, though, they had a little more depth than us. They were able to keep some of their playmakers more fresh. We had to play Travion on both sides of the ball.”

Beery was also pleased with Melvin’s play.

“Brady is a very good athlete, too. He is a three-sport athlete who is always active. He has a lot of versatility with skills.”

Herrin then put the game on ice with 5:04 to play in the game as Reagan got through a hole and ran to paydirt from 24 yards out. Weber’s PAT was true to account for the final margin of 10 points at 28-18.

Reagan, one of the stars of the night for the Tigers, finished with 87 yards on 13 carries and scored two TDs. Clough finished with 81 yards on four carries.

Harrison, in relief of Clough, completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a score. Clough was only able to complete 3-10 passes for 45 yards with an interception.

Top receiver for the Tigers was Lukens who had six catches for 76 yards and a score. Chris Nelson had three catches for 57 yards.

The Redbirds were led by Johnson multi-pronged attack. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 172 yards with a TD and interception. He also rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries. A couple of sacks cut into his positive yardage.

Top rusher was senior Brady Melvin who rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries and caught and caught four passes for 42 yards. He also threw a TD pass for 57 yards. Clayton Dent had two catches for 77 yards.

Herrin was penalized nine times for 75 yards. West Frankfort was tagged for seven miscues for 45 yards.

The Tigers (1-1) travel to Du Quoin Friday. The Redbirds (1-1) host Carterville Friday.