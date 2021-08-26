High expectations for the Murphysboro Red Devils

Coming off their trip to the Class 4A state championship game, expectations were high for the Murphysboro Red Devils in the fall of 2019.

Then that, you know, a pandemic happened.

When football was finally played in the spring of 2020, the Red Devils went 3-3 in their six-week stretch of games that included one-point losses to both Herrin and Anna-Jonesboro.

Gary Carter enters his 28th year as a head coach with eight returning starters, only two of whom are seniors — running back Calvon Clemons and linebacker Justin Hunter — with the rest being juniors, including defensive back Drew Caldwell who will likely start the season at quarterback.

"We expect to be competitive," Carter said. "We had a lot of young guys that gained experience in the spring and they are a year older. This year we'll have another group of talented sophomores that will have to step up and play key roles, either as starters or key backups."

Those returning juniors include running backs Ethan Finke and Devon Clemons, along with linemen Isaac Derossett, Franklin Eovaldi and Max Valerius. Finke and Hunter both had 43 tackles during the spring season, when Devon Clemons ran for 575 yards on 94 carries.