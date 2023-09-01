CARTERVILLE – Some guys have a talent for being where the ball is on every play.

Carterville’s Braden Wakey was that guy Friday night.

Catching two touchdown passes and recovering two fumbles, Wakey was one of many key components to the Lions’ 35-14 nonconference win over former SIRR Mississippi rival Nashville.

“I would say there’s something to that on defense, but I’d also say my teammates helped me there by taking on my assignments,” Wakey said. “That let me get straight to the ball. And on offense, (Brandon) Skelcher delivered a good ball on both touchdowns.”

All that’s true. It’s also true that you still have to make the plays once you’re in position to do it and Wakey, the son of assistant coach Jake Wakey, not only has the football sense to get to the right spot but the athletic skill to make it happen.

Case in point: His second scoring reception of the night. Taking advantage of man coverage that gave him a free release down the right sideline, Wakey beat his defender and ran under Skelcher’s perfectly lofted pass for a 28-14 lead at the 5:35 mark of the third quarter.

The play served two purposes. It was Skelcher’s fourth scoring strike of the evening and it answered a Hornets touchdown on their opening possession of the second half that pulled them within one score.

“I saw backside coverage one-on-one and I knew there was something there,” Wakey said, “and we took advantage of it.”

Taking advantage of things was the evening’s theme for Carterville (2-0). It forced four first half turnovers from Nashville (1-1) and cashed them in for 14 points, all in the final 1:42 of the half to give it the separation that forced the Hornets to chase the game.

Wakey got to a mishandled snap at the Nashville 45 with 4:18 left in the half, quashing a promising drive. Skelcher flipped a 14-yard strike over the middle to Nickolas Bisching seven plays later to snap a 7-7 tie.

On the first play of the Hornets’ next possession, Zechariah Miller strip-sacked J.T. Malawy and Parker Poole recovered at the 35. Skelcher delivered a 2-yard touchdown pass – taking a big hit just after releasing the ball – to Wakey with 6.5 seconds remaining for a 21-7 halftime lead.

“That one before the half was huge,” said Lions coach Brett Diel.

What was also huge was the smallest man on the field. Amon Cosey, taking over an every-down role at running back when starter Payton VanHorn and Aiden Hinton went down with injuries, broke out with 103 yards on 18 carries.

Cosey rushed for 82 yards in the second half, sealing the outcome when he burst 22 yards up the middle on the second play of the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-5, 131-pound junior did nearly all his damage between the tackles and gained a surprising amount of yardage post-contact.

“We had to go to No. 3 on the depth chart and he is pretty good,” Diel said. “Nobody knows who he is because he was out last year but man, he hit the hole hard tonight. Cosey was fantastic in the second half.”

Skelcher wasn’t too bad in his encore from a 17 of 20 debut start last week at Benton. He connected on 16 of 23 for 188 yards while taking some punishing hits from the physical guests.

Malawy completed 14 of 26 throws for 169 yards, including a pretty 22-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Samuel Kollbaum, and also ran for a 3-yard score late in the first quarter. But Nashville rushed for only three yards and consistently experienced issues with low shotgun snaps, fumbling five times.

Carterville visits West Frankfort next week, while the Hornets play their home opener against Trenton Wesclin.