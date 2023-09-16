JOHNSTON CITY – On the first play from scrimmage after Fairfield scored a third quarter touchdown Friday night to cut Johnston City’s lead to 22-14, Indians quarterback Keaton Fort fumbled the snap.

What he did after that blunted the Mules’ momentum for good.

Fort picked up the fumble, raced through a big hole up the middle and ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run that put Johnston City back in control of a 36-14 win that extended its Black Diamond Conference winning streak to 29 games.

“Coach always says if you drop the snap and you have a chance, pick it up and run where the hole’s being blocked,” Fort said. “It sure wasn’t planned but thank goodness for the offensive line blocking the way they did. The line is the powerhouse of this team.”

It sure looked that way in the key moments, even though Fairfield ran 31 more offensive plays. But the Indians (4-0, 4-0) outgained the Mules 304-299, thanks to a 277-77 advantage on the ground.

“Without them, we couldn’t go anywhere,” Fort said of the line. “I’m just so proud of the line and that they’re so focused on every single play, and that they make their best effort on any play.”

That line also blocked perfectly on a 3rd-and-3 run from the 26 that Cannon Ashmore took around left end for a 64-yard run that got Johnston City to the Fairfield 10. Evan Sanders covered the remaining distance on the next snap for the clinching score with 9:01 left in the game.

“This game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” said Indians coach Todd Thomas. “They’re a quality program and I knew coming into the game we were going to get their best shot with their backs against the wall at 1-2.

“We didn’t run the ball like we normally do but we made plays when we had to.”

Two of them came in the last 2:01 of the first half, when Johnston City erased an 8-6 deficit by using its special teams to set up short fields that the offense cashed in for touchdowns that put the Mules into the problem for the game’s remainder.

Marcus Leitzen poured through a faulty protection scheme after a poor snap to block a punt that the Indians recovered at the 8. Nolan Causey scored on the next play to give the Indians the lead for good.

After a 3-and-out, Fairfield tried a fake punt from its 46 that was broken up with 52.3 seconds left. Fort’s only pass of the game, a well-executed 27-yard screen to Evan Sanders, teed up Causey for a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 7.3 seconds on the clock for a 22-8 halftime lead.

“The special teams were huge,” Thomas said. “The blocked punt was a definite momentum-changer because I thought Fairfield had the momentum most of the first half.”

Freshman quarterback Jaylen Maners did his part to give the Mules (1-3, 1-2) a second half boost. After hitting his first eight passes of the game, including a 5-yard touchdown to Trey Mason that initiated scoring just under six minutes into the game, Maners went 5 for 5 for 50 yards on Fairfield’s first possession of the second half.

Maners found Jay Snyder over the middle for a 12-yard scoring strike at the 4:27 mark, pulling Fairfield within a score. Looking more polished than your average 9th grader, Maners connected on 22 of 29 passes for 222 yards.

But it wasn’t enough against a Johnston City team that has supplanted the Mules as the BDC team to beat. It hasn’t lost a conference game since 2019, not missing a beat even as star players like Austin Brown and Isiah Watson advance to the next level.

“We don’t talk about the streak,” Thomas said. “We just talk about getting better every day. We just try to go 1-0 every day.”