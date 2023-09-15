JOHNSTON CITY – Two undefeated teams are set to do battle this week against a pair of capable 1-2 teams.

The Johnston City Indians, coming off a 38-0 home win over Eldorado last week, are off to a quick start at 3-0 and will host the Fairfield Mules Friday night. On paper, it may look as though this should be a rather lopsided game, but that would be a mistaken presumption.

The Mules are no ordinary 1-2 team. Their two losses have come against undefeated Sesser-Valier/Waltonville (22-12 loss in Week 3) and 2-1 Freeburg in Week 1 (28-20). The Mules were competitive in both losses sandwiched around a 32-18 win over Eldorado.

"It will be a real challenge. They (Mules) are the typical Fairfield team - big, athletic, physical, and aggressive, to go along with well coached," said Johnston City head coach Todd Thomas. "Having Jay Snyder back on the field this year at running back is a weapon for them in many ways. His brother, Latrael, is explosive and also a tremendous blocker at fullback. The other halfback, Trey Mason, is extremely quick and runs hard."

Thomas said Fairfield's freshman quarterback - Jaylen Maners - is poised beyond his years and has a big arm. Maners completed 8-of-20 passes for 137 yards with a TD and interception against SVW.

"They have a couple of other people who may rotate in the backfield that are good athletes, too," Thomas said. "Their line is big and physical. Defensively, Vega Stanley is a dominant lineman. And they are always solid on the back end. We will have to play well to win."

Thomas is pleased with what he has seen out of his ballclub the first third of the season.

"We've played well the last two weeks," he said. "Hopefully, we can keep it going and control time of possession."

Johnston City has amassed 1,224 yards on the ground through three weeks of the schedule. That translates to more than 400 yards per game, a stunning number. Leading the charge is Ben Morgan. He has totaled 306 yards on only 14 carries - well over 20 yards-per-carry. Quarterback Keaton Fort hasn't had to throw the ball much. He is 2-for-2 for 38 yards.

Mules head coach Justin Townsend said he is impressed with the Indians.

"JC has it rolling right now," he said. "They (Indians) continue to reload each year. Coach Thomas and his staff have done a tremendous job of maintaining their success. Obviously, they are running the ball very well, playing physical up front, and playing great defense, and if you do all three, you're going to be hard to beat."

Townsend said that because Johnston City runs the ball so well and eats clock in the process, his team's chances to score may be limited.

"We have to take advantage when we do have the ball," he said. "Offensive execution will be key for us and eliminating turnovers and penalties. Defensively, we have to be more consistent. We shut Sesser-Valier/Waltonville out in the second half last week and it felt like we started to come together as a defense."

Townsend added that Johnston City, however, runs a different style of offense than the Red Devils.

"We will definitely have to be ready to play downhill and aggressively," the veteran head coach said. "We are putting together a game plan to win just like any other week. It will be tough to win this one on the road, but we continue to work and improve each day."

DU QUOIN AT BENTON

Another tribe of Indians - this one in Perry County - will take a perfect record into Franklin County Friday to do battle with the Benton Rangers.

Du Quoin (3-0) is fresh off a 28-0 blanking of Herrin, while the Rangers were manhandled at Murphysboro, 35-9.

Senior quarterback Camden Waller for Du Quoin has completed 19-of-29 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season, while junior Triston Webb has romped for 395 yards on 35 carries with a team-high eight touchdowns. Waller has also rushed for 241 yards on 32 attempts with two scores.

"Du Quoin is really playing well, and they run the ball effectively," said Benton head coach Justin Groves. "They have a ton of speed, so we will have to really limit big plays to have a chance to be in this game."

Groves said the Indians are also flush with seniors, so experience is on their side.

"That could be a factor," he said. "Our young crew is figuring out how to play our style of football and have been in some tough ballgames. Friday night should provide a good atmosphere and we're hopeful that we can get out of the gate with a good start."

Indians first-year head coach Logan Spain said his ballclub is in no way looking past the Rangers.

"Benton is a very good football team," he said. "They have been at the top of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference the last few years and I'm sure they are looking to start strong in their first game on the Mississippi side of the conference.

"Coach Groves and his staff do a great job over there. The Rangers are capable of doing a lot of things that give teams problems. They are effective on the ground, but are also able to do a lot in their passing game."

Spain said he couldn't be much happier with his team's performance to date.

"I like our team's ability to focus on taking things one day at a time," he said. "Our leadership has been outstanding. As far as on-the-field performance goes, being able to control the line of scrimmage has been our biggest strength."