MARION – In what can best be described as a grind-it-out slugfest, the Marion Wildcats persevered Friday, pulling out a hard-fought 20-14 South Seven Conference victory over a highly motivated Mount Vernon ballclub.

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 3-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Rams fall to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.

“We found a way,” said first-year Marion head coach Jason Dunning. “There was no scheme, no Xs and Os that the defensive staff and I could come up with to stop that dude (Rams senior standout running back Navontae Nesbit) over there.

“It has to come from within,” Dunning said. “I made one adjustment in the last time out near the end of the game. I put my two seniors on the edge and I said, we’re going to make or break this ballgame off of our seniors. And somehow, they found a way.”

After a scoreless first period, Marion got on the scoreboard with 9:45 to play in the second period when sophomore quarterback Callahan Roper connected with senior running back Patrick Walker, who raced into the end zone from 20 yards out.

The two-point conversion was successful as fellow senior, Jordyn Beverly, reached paydirt from three yards out to make the score 8-0.

The Rams battled back fiercely, tying the game with 5:49 to go in the first half as Mylan Nettles scurried in for a score from 27 yards out. The conversion run by Nesbit was good for an 8-8 score.

The Rams then took the lead with 1:22 to play in the half when Nesbit bolted into the end zone from 10 yards out on fourth-and-one for a 14-8 advantage. The two-point conversion failed.

The Rams got the ball back before the half, and instead of running out the clock, elected to have Nesbit pass. Beverly intercepted it for Marion and the Wildcats managed to tie the game with 3.7 seconds left in the half on a 12-yard TD pass from Roper to Sam Adkins.

That sequence of plays turned out to be the key turnaround in the game.

“I’ve lost a lot of football games, but I always thought that I was sort of OK (as a head coach),” said a disheartened Rams coach Dan Mings. “I personally cost this team this football game today. All we had to do was take a knee at the end of the first half. This is going to go down as an ‘L’ for these kids, but this is 100% a loss on me.

“Their quarterback was extraordinary,” Mings continued. “There is a lot of credit to go to the other side, but this one’s on me and I won’t forget it.”

The Wildcats scored the only touchdown of the second half with 3:37 to play in the third quarter when Roper fired his third TD of the night, a 27-yard scoring strike to William True. The conversion failed, leaving the score at 20-14. Marion had a chance to go up by two scores and put the game away in the fourth quarter, but instead turned the ball over on downs at the Rams’ 12.

Nesbit came roaring back, carrying the ball on almost every snap of the ball, willing his team downfield.

With the aid of a key holding penalty, the Wildcats were able to snuff out the Mount Vernon winning drive at the 26-yard line as time expired.

But it wasn’t for lack of effort from Nesbit. The senior, forced into action as the team’s quarterback, took each snap out of the shotgun formation and ran left, right and up the middle.

He was relentless, amassing 237 yards unofficially on a Herculean 44 carries. The stuff of legends for sure.

“He’s a stud,” Mings said of his star athlete who was forced to play the quarterback position after the Rams’ top two signal callers were injured at Carbondale in Week 2. “It’s hard to find a better athlete than Navontae Nesbit. He has the heart of a champion.”

The other star of the night was Roper, who in addition to his three TDs, completed 14-20 passes for 160 yards. Adkins caught four passes for 86 yards while Walker snagged five passes for 49 yards.

“We pride ourselves in finding what’s open,” Dunning said of Roper. “Good teams are going to take things away, so we had to rely on Callahan, and we thought our receivers could make some plays if we gave him enough time to throw. And he did. He’s a player.”

Dunning added that the win over the Rams is special because it gives the Wildcats some added momentum moving forward.

“To have this conference win here tonight and earn it like we did… it’s huge for us," he said.