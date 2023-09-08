MARION – His stats through the first two weeks of the football season jump off the page.

Marion Wildcats senior running back Jordyn Beverly has already scored six touchdowns in two games and that is even with limited playing time.

Five of those six scores are via the ground and one came on special teams play. He returned a kickoff 91 yards for a TD in Week 2 against Granite City. Beverly has carried the football 20 times for 209 yards. That averages out to 10.5 yards-per-carry and 104.5 yards-per-game.

He is also tied for the team lead in receptions with three for nine yards.

Wildcats first-year head coach Jason Dunning is pleased with what he has seen from his senior standout.

“I think Jordyn has turned into a complete player for us here at Marion,” Dunning said. “He has everything a coach could want. He is an unselfish leader first and foremost. He wants all his teammates to be successful. He plays offense, defense, and special teams. He is a good student and represents MHS both on and off the field. What else could I ask of him?”

Dunning said Beverly is a great example of a student-athlete.

“We often talk about the word that follows your name,” the coach said. “Jordyn is not only a great football player and good student, but is also a good leader and a great young man.”

Beverly said he has set some lofty personal goals for the season.

“Counting the playoffs, I would like to rush for over 1,700 yards and score 30 touchdowns,” the senior said. “I’m pleased that my season is off to a great start, but there’s still a lot of work ahead.”

The school record for single-season rushing yards at Marion is 1,844 set in 2010 by Shakeil Ivy. He also holds the record for TDs in a season with 26.

Despite his great start, Beverly is far more concerned about team accomplishments than personal ones.

“The confidence that comes along with winning games can be contagious,” he said. “It’s an amazing feeling. And through the first two weeks, that’s exactly what we’re experiencing.

“I love everything about this team of ours,” Beverly continued. “I love that our opponents underestimate us because of our size, but in the end, they leave wondering where they went wrong.”

Beverly said playing football is his passion.

“It has been since I was little,” he said. “I wanted to be like Ricky Williams (Heisman Trophy winner at Texas and NFL star running back with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints).

“I just love the game,” Beverly said. “The football field is like my second home. It’s where I can get away from all the drama of the day either at school or away from school. It’s a place I can relax and have fun.”

Beverly said he plans to play the game at the collegiate level.

“I absolutely intend to,” he said. “It’s a big goal of mine. I will make my decision based on my choices I have available to me and will go wherever it works best for my family and me.”

Beverly added that he will miss playing with his Marion teammates after the season concludes.

“It’s been a lot of fun and I am hopeful that there are still many more exciting moments to come this season,” he said. “Football has taught me so many life skills – skills I hope to use later on in life.”

