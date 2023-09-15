CARBONDALE — It's been an unusual start to the football season for the Carbondale Terriers. The team was humbled in Week 1 by Murphysboro, but bounced back to knock off a strong Mount Vernon team in a South Seven Conference match in Week 2.

After dropping a 32-14 decision in Collinsville last week, the Terriers learned that Cahokia would have to forfeit its game this weekend to Carbondale because of an altercation it was involved in with Granite City the week before.

So through four weeks of the schedule, Carbondale is 2-2 overall, but 2-0 in league play. One constant for the Terriers has been the play of junior running back DeMarzion"Mozzy" Graham.

Graham is quickly emerging into star status.

"I think I've made a huge jump (in terms of performance) from last year to this year," Graham said. "I put more time into the weight room and worked harder on my craft. I feel like I'm starting to see the results of my hard work."

Graham, who broke loose for 220 yards on ​21 carries at Collinsville with six catches for 59 yards, is just as likely to run over and through his opponent as he is to run away from him.

For the season, Graham has accumulated 321 yards in 41 rushing attempts. He also has 10 catches for 112 yards. That's over 400 yards of total offense in three actual games.

"I would like to say I am a tenacious runner," he said. "I have a high motor. I run with a purpose. I make people stop me because I'm not going to go down that easily. I will run outside if that is where the hole is, but I don't mind running inside at all."

Graham said his late older cousin - Montavious Graham - helped motivate him to excel in athletics and another cousin - Martez Graham - runs fullback for the Terriers now and provides ample encouragement.

"I would say that Tez and I push each other to be better players," Mozzy Graham said.

Still searching for his first touchdown of the season, Graham said his biggest offensive play came on a kick return last year.

"I went 66 yards against Granite City for a score," he said. "I can't wait to get back into the end zone again, but more important, I just want to see our team win. We are all so hungry to win the conference and get to the playoffs."

Graham said he believes he and his teammates "learned a lot" from the season-opening loss to Murphysboro.

"We realized we could have been in better physical shape. We were cramping up all over the place that night," he said. "We've been much better since that game. Our team has the potential to win the conference and qualify for the state playoffs."

Graham said football is not his only sport, although it is his favorite one.

"I plan to wrestle this winter and will run track in the spring, but for me, I like the physicality of football," he said. "I like knowing that when I get knocked down, I can get right back up the next play and contribute. That's pretty much how life is. If you take a hit, you bounce back."

Carbondale head coach Bryan Lee said Graham will get his share of touchdowns, but when near the goal line, Martez or "Tez" Graham usually gets the call.

"And do you know who is the happiest for Tez when he scores or does well? It's Mozzy," Lee said. "He is a true team player. He's a yes sir, no sir kind of kid, and such a competitor who has worked hard to get better as a player."

Lee said what he likes best about Mozzy Graham is that he holds himself accountable.

"When Brock (senior quarterback Bowlby) went out in Week 2 with an injury, it was Mozzy and others who stepped it up and helped our freshman quarterback (Davis Wooley) get comfortable with the offense. He's a great kid who makes it easy to root for him."

Graham said he appreciates having Lee in his corner.

"Coach has been like a father figure to me," he said. "He is a very loving, caring man. I always want to play hard for him - be the best version of myself."