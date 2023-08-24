Five of the 11 teams that comprise the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference qualified for the state playoffs last year - Carterville, Benton, Nashville, Harrisburg, and Murphysboro.

Of that group, both Carterville and Murphysboro won two games, advancing to the quarterfinal round - both in Class 4A.

Expect more of the same this year, even though the divisions have flip-flopped with six schools now filling the Mississippi Division and five in the Ohio.

Benton and West Frankfort move from the Ohio to the Mississippi after a 30-year run. Carterville shifts over from the Mississippi to the Ohio, leaving the Ohio one team short of a full division at five.

Following is a short breakdown of each team:

NASHVILLE

The Hornets (7-3 overall) were a playoff team in 2022, but got bumped in the opening round, a stark contrast to 2019 and 2021 when the team advanced to the state championship game.

Seventh-year coach Stephen Kozuszek said a plentiful supply of returning players bodes well for the team’s success on the field this fall.

“We have quite a bit returning, including eight on offense who were either full- or part-time starters, and six starters back on defense,” Kozuszek said.

Back in the fold on offense are: senior tackle Devin Schill, senior guard Breckin Baum, senior running back Noah Miller, senior quarterback J.T. Malawy, junior wide receiver Samuel Kollbaum, junior wide receiver Will Diedrich, junior wideout Isaac Blazier, and junior tackle Brynner Inman.

On the defensive side of the ball, Schill will be joined on the line by junior end Daven Hug. Kollbaum moves from defensive back to outside linebacker. Also penciled in at linebacker is senior John Blumhorst. Diedrich and Blazier will man spots in the secondary.

“I would have to say that Benton, who moves over from the other side of the conference (Ohio Division) would have to be the favorite to win the Mississippi,” Kozuszek said.

“They’ve got things rolling over there. Du Quoin has some decent numbers back and will be playing for a new coach this year. Pinckneyville should be an interesting team. They have a Division I player at tight end (Karsen Konkel), who has committed to the University of Illinois next year.”

Kozuszek added that the Hornets always set two main goals – win the conference and qualify for the playoffs.

“Carterville beat us out for the conference last year and our kids want to get it back,” he said. “It’s also important that we win more of a our nonconference games, which is why the Carterville game in Week 2 is so big for us.”

BENTON

The Rangers, who finished 8-2 a year ago and captured the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, don’t sneak up on opponents anymore. They’ve been too good for several years now.

Veteran coach Justin Groves welcomes back seven offensive starters including junior quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas, senior offensive lineman Matt Parola, junior offensive lineman A.J. Kinsman, junior wide receiver Grant Owens, sophomore wide receiver Nolan Schafer, junior running back A.J. Craven, and junior kicker/wide receiver Jesser Zepeda.

Defensively, Kinsman is back to help anchor the defensive line. Owens will start in the secondary. Craven will also be stationed at defensive back. Junior Kyle Thomas is back at defensive back and junior Isaiah Dalton returns as defensive lineman.

"While we're a young team, I like our work ethic and coachability,” Groves said. “We had one of our best offseason's in my time here, and our coaches have done a tremendous job getting these boys ready to play.

“We've changed sides of the conference, but we kept our schedule mostly intact, losing games with Herrin and Massac County, but adding Du Quoin and Nashville,” Groves said. “I'm not sure who the favorite is, but I hope we are able to compete and be in the discussion through the conference schedule."

DU QUOIN

First-year head coach Logan Spain welcomes several key starters from an Indians team that finished 3-6 a year ago.

Back in the fold are: senior wide receiver/defensive back Da’ Marion Johnson, senior wide receiver/defensive back PJ Winters, senior quarterback/linebacker Camden Waller, senior running back/linebacker Cameron Ford, senior lineman Aaron Fikuart, senior lineman Trent Mazur, senior lineman Chandler Harrison, senior lineman Dwayne Wilmington, senior lineman Landyn Lawrence, senior tight end/linebacker Jaelyn Smith, and senior/defensive back Eli Nehring.

“Our expectations are to compete for a conference championship,” said Spain. “Nashville and Benton have been very strong in the River-to-River Conference the last several years, and for that reason, will be the teams to beat this fall in our league.”

Spain said much of his team’s success will boil down to how it responds to adversity in tight games.

“I would say that our senior leadership and overall team depth is definitely a strength this season. We hope that will be the difference in us winning more games this fall.”

Spain added he expects a big season from Waller, a three-year starter at quarterback, as well as from Ford in the backfield and Winters and Johnson at the receiver positions.

“Those are some of our key players, as well as our entire offensive line, which returns,” he said. “Any success we have starts up front with our line.”

PINCKNEYVILLE

The Panthers, led by second-year coach Ryan Lott, finished 0-4 in the Mississippi Division last year, but went 3-6 overall.

“Our three wins in 2022 was the most wins we’ve had since 2018,” Lott said. “We were competitive in most games. We graduated a good senior class, including our bell cow at fullback, Chase Schneider. Those seniors complemented one another well on both sides of the ball and that will not be easy to replace.”

Returning lettermen are: Karsen Konkel, Jonah Tanner, Jaedon Kellerman, Talan Benbrook, Jase Lee, Jacksen Weatherford, Brayden Cleland, Ian Crawley, Vincent Deering, Marshawn Fisher, and Ian Hulsey.

“A few of those players suffered injuries last season and others had to step in to fill roles,” Lott said. “We have a nice addition this season with senior Hunter Smith, coming out for football for the first time.

“Hunter was the starting point guard on our basketball team,” Lott said. “We also have a nice addition up front with Jonah Winter coming out for the first time.”

Also expected to contribute to the Panthers this fall are Jonah Winter, Daegan Eisenhauer, Josh Hornbustel, and Jonah Tanner.

“Our schedule will be tough,” Lott said. “We trade Oblong and Carterville for Sesser-Valier and Harrisburg. There will not be any easy games. We will have to work hard and prepare each week to compete on Friday nights.”

ANNA-JONESBORO

Six starters return on offense for the Wildcats this fall. Back at quarterback is senior Payton Denny. Two wide receivers are also back in the fold with seniors Evan Hall and Drew Page.

Three offensive linemen that return include seniors Kolton James, Tyler Cunningham and Drew Holshouser.

Defensively, five of those six are starters. Jones will play on the line. Cunningham is a linebacker. Hall, Page and Denny will all be stationed in the secondary.

Also back is senior outside linebacker Reese Belcher.

A-J coach Brett Detering, beginning his 27th season at the helm, is the school’s all-time wins leader. He has posted a record of 171-101 in his time at the school – far and away more wins than any other previous coach.

Detering said the plan is for the Wildcats to vastly improve upon their 2-7 record of a year ago.

“I am hopeful that having a more experienced group this year will result in more wins,” he said. “Our schedule, though, is awfully tough to start the year. We open with Harrisburg and Murphysboro, two of the top teams in the Ohio and follow up with the conference schedule in Week 4 with Nashville and Benton, who are the teams to beat on our side (Mississippi) of the conference.”

Detering said he would like to think his squad will be in the thick of the league race.

“We weren’t as competitive last year as we wanted to be,” he said. “But I think our defense is stronger. We hope to give up fewer points, while finding ways to score more points on the offensive end.”

A-J has a cooperative agreement with Dongola this season.

WEST FRANKFORT

Veteran coach Brian Beery welcomes back several impact players from last year.

Returning offensive linemen include senior DT Thomas and junior Caleb Wharry.

Moving from running back to quarterback is junior speedster Travion Johnson. Senior Keagan Bowers is back at wide receiver as is junior Clayton Dent.

Defensively, senior Brady Melvin and senior Hunter Ragan will roam the field from their linebacker positions. Juniors Eli Tyson and Cameron Joyner are positioned in the secondary.

The Redbirds finished 3-6 a year ago, but have shifted over from the Ohio Division to the Mississippi Division, along with Benton.

“Last year, we started seven sophomores on offense,” Beery said. “We will be returning nine offensive players from last year’s team. We look to continue to grow as a team, relying on the varsity experience we bring back.”

Beery said Nashville is the likely favorite to win the Mississippi side of the conference races this fall.

OHIO DIVISION

MURPHYSBORO

The Red Devils (9-3) enjoyed a superb season last year, finishing 7-2 in the regular season and tacked on playoff wins over Columbia and Macomb before bowing out to Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin in the quarterfinals.

Murphysboro was second in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, however, to champion, Benton.

Key offensive returnees include: center John Voss, guard Wyatt Eovaldi, guard Dorian Liggins, tight end Josh Cano, receiver Karmelo Abernathy, receiver Ethan Sunny, and tight end Sam Herring.

Key defensive returnees include: defensive end Lane Mills, Herring at linebacker, linebacker Trey Gillespie, safety Zack Naas, Abernathy at corner, defensive lineman Emanuel Wells, Sunny at corner, and defensive lineman Adrian Williams.

“We expect to be competitive in the conference and I think Harrisburg and Carterville will be two of the better teams in the league,” said Red Devils coach Gary Carter. “Harrisburg is probably the early favorite. We need to get a game in to test our team.

“Herrin will have some athletes and Massac will have a new coach, so I’m not sure how they will be,” Carter said. “We respect everyone we play, but we are dealing with 15, 16 and 17-year-olds. You just never know how kids are going to respond to things.”

Carter said he wants Murphysboro to win some games “the right way and teach kids to be better young men.”

CARTERVILLE

Eighteen senior starters graduated from a Lions team that went undefeated during the regular season in 2022 and won two playoff games before falling to annual powerhouse, Rochester, in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.

Two offensive starters return to the fold this fall in senior lineman Zechariah Miller and sophomore lineman Jaxson Smith. Also expected to make contributions on the offensive end are senior quarterback Brandon Skelcher, senior running back Aiden Hinton, junior running back Amon Cosey, and junior wide receivers Brandon Wakey, Nick Bisching, and Parker Poole.

Defensively, Carterville brings back senior linebackers Payton Van Horn and Hinton, as well as senior defensive back Wakey, and Miller to anchor the D line.

"I think we're very talented at the skills positions," said Carterville coach Brett Diel. "We have some big, strong receivers, some good running backs, and very good team speed. We also have some experience back on the offensive line. Defensively, I think our quickness will helps us quite a bit.”

Diel said Murphysboro and Harrisburg would be the teams to beat in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

“We’re going to have to lean heavily these first few weeks on those guys who have been through the battles the last year or two to help buy us time until our less experienced players gain that varsity experience.”

One of the most impactful players on the team should be Hinton as he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Diel said the senior would appear to be 100% healthy this season and will make his presence felt on both sides of the ball.

“We have had a hard time throwing the ball in his direction in scrimmages,” Diel said. “He knocks everything down. And I expect him to be our top back on offense.”

HARRISBURG

Matt Griffith kicks off his third season as Bulldogs head coach. He has duplicate seasons of 5-5 with two state playoff appearances. This year, he is hoping to see his team take the next step.

“We have some key players back this year,” Griffith said. “Junior Owen Rann is back at quarterback. Senior Karmello Downey shifts from wingback to halfback. Senior Braden Burtis returns at tight end. Dawson Griffith, a three-year starter for us on the offensive line, is back as is junior lineman Colton Prather.”

Not to be overlooked, Griffith said, are senior wide receiver Jack Ford, junior wingback Aiden Unthank, or senior wingback Tevn Godsey.

“Defensively, we have Godsey at corner,” Griffith said. “Senior Tony Keene moves from safety to corner. Junior Reed Rider will be at strong safety. Senior Connor Henshaw is back at linebacker. Senior Travis Fann returns at defensive end and Mark Miller is also back at defensive end.”

Griffith said Carterville and Murphysboro are the teams the Bulldogs will have to overtake in order to capture the Ohio Division crown this fall.

“It will probably take a perfect game to beat either one,” he said. “Last year, we didn’t always feel like we played to our potential. We want to change that this season. The young talent that we had last season is now veteran talent. We need to take advantage of our senior leadership and win more of these close games.”

Griffith said the players very much want to host a first-round playoff game.

“In order to do that, we’re going to have to at least be in the hunt to win the conference.”

HERRIN

The Tigers are hoping to build upon a 3-6 record from last year.

Returning offensive starters include senior center Luke Hatley, senior running back JaKai Vaughn and junior wide receiver Kyrese Lukens.

On the defensive side of the ball, returning starters include senior Noah Mason at linebacker, junior Logan Clough at defensive back, senior Dawson Matier at defensive end, junior Nick Hubbard at linebacker, Vaughn at linebacker, and Lukens at defensive back.

Other key personnel for the Tigers include senior quarterback Jonathan Harrison and junior running back Chris Nelson.

“We think it should be a tight race this year,” said third-year Herrin coach Taylor Perry. “I expect Murphysboro to be very good. Harrisburg returns a bunch of athletes with speed. I keep hearing from other coaches that Carterville looked great this summer in scrimmages.

“I don't think any outsiders are taking us very seriously right now, but if we can remain healthy, I expect to be in the mix at the end of the season,” he said.

Perry admitted that the Tigers lack size and numbers, but he remains encouraged.

“We will have a ton of team speed on the field this year,” he said. “Our offensive line is much further along at this point than they were last year. Our team culture has taken a major shift in a positive direction this summer. The players are hungry to compete. Their goal is to make the playoffs and compete for a conference championship.”

MASSAC COUNTY

First-year Massac County football coach Jacob Collins is hoping to add some wins to last year's 2-7 finish.

He will get some help from a strong senior class of 15, up dramatically from last year's total of seven. One of the key senior returnees is All-Conference receiver Kris Garnett.

"Kris will get the majority of touches on offense," Collins said. "We are going to try to utilize him as much as possible and keep the defense guessing where he's going to be."

Throwing Garnett the football will be senior Britton Towery. He will be joined in the backfield by two other senior backs - Dylan Fairchild and Jacob Smith.

Also returning to the fold on offense are senior linemen Kyle Williams, Mason McDaniel, and Lewis Williams.

Defensively, the Patriots are expected to run a base 43 defense led by senior middle linebacker Maurice Zavala.

"Maurice is an amazing athlete who is starting to put it all together on the defensive side of the ball," Collins said. "We may also find time for him on the offensive side."

"Having that senior leadership is very important (to the team's success) and we will also be better in terms of depth," Collins said. "We're hoping to have some additional pieces to fill around this strong senior group."

Three juniors of note for the Patriots include slot receiver Nathan Meyers; wide receiver/safety Josh Fisher; and running back/defensive end Marcus Stallings.

When pressed, Collins said Murphysboro is the favorite to win the league this fall.

"I think we're slowly getting guys to buy into the program here," Collins said. "I give a lot of the credit for that to my staff, which now includes former All-State football and basketball player Byron Bailey."

— Sports reporter Kedarius Flowers contributed to this article.