HERRIN – The Herrin Tigers overcame a 12-8 first-half deficit to post a 28-18 home win over the West Frankfort Redbirds Friday at the Harrison-Bruce Sports Complex to earn their first victory of the new season.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first on a 72-yard run by senior quarterback Logan Clough at the 11:45 mark of the second period. Senior fullback Ja ‘Kai Vaughn added the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

West Frankfort cut into that lead rather quickly as junior quarterback Travion Johnson bolted into the endzone from one yard out at the 10:33 mark of the second period. The conversion pass failed, leaving Herrin on top at 8-6.

The Redbirds then took the lead with 32 seconds left in the half when Johnson connected with senior running back Brady Melvin for a 29-yard TD pass. Again, the two-point conversion failed, but the visitors owned a 12-8 lead at the intermission.

With 7:32 left to play in the third period, the Tigers regained the lead.

Senior halfback Brody Reagan broke loose and scored from 20 yards out. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Tigers up on the scoreboard, 14-12. They would not trail again.

Herrin extended its lead with 1:37 left in the third period when junior receiver Kyrese Lukens snagged a pass from senior quarterback Jonathan Harrison from 20 yards out. Senior Keegan Weber’s point-after-kick was good to make it 21-12.

Harrison had to be inserted into the QB position when Clough left the game with a strained neck.

The Redbirds fought back.

Johnson put on a clinic in elusive running, scoring from 46 yards out at the 0:30 mark of the third period. The conversion pass failed, leaving the Tigers up by three at 21-18.

Herrin then put the game on ice with 5:04 to play in the game as Reagan got through a hole and ran to paydirt from 24 yards out. Weber’s PAT was true to account for the final margin of 10 points at 28-18.

Reagan, one of the stars of the night for the Tigers, finished with 87 yards on 13 carries and scored two TDs. Clough finished with 81 yards on four carries.

Harrison, in relief of Clough, completed 6-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a score. Clough was only able to complete 3-10 passes for 45 yards with an interception.

Top receiver for the Tigers was Lukens who had six catches for 76 yards and a score. Junior Chris Nelson had three catches for 57 yards.

The Redbirds were led by Johnson multi-pronged attack. He completed 11-of-19 passes for 172 yards with a TD and interception. He also rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries. A couple of sacks cut into his positive yardage.

Top rusher was Melvin who rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries and caught and caught four passes for 42 yards. He also threw a TD pass for 57 yards. Junior Clayton Dent had two catches for 77 yards.

Herrin was penalized nine times for 75 yards. West Frankfort was tagged for seven miscues for 45 yards.

The Tigers (1-1) travel to Du Quoin Friday. The Redbirds (1-1) host Carterville Friday.

This story will be updated.