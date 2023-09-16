Friday, Sept. 15
Cahokia forfeit vs. Carbondale
Carterville 49, Herrin 0
Chester 55, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton 24
Du Quoin 21, Benton 15
Flora 18, Eldorado 14
Granite City forfeit vs. Centralia
Harrisburg 47, Marquette Catholic 0
Johnston City 36, Fairfield 14
Marion 55, Christian County 38
Mount Vernon 33, Collinsville 18
Murphysboro 49, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove 0
Nashville 22, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 32, Carmi-White County 30
West Frankfort 24, Pinckneyville 13
Saturday, Sept. 16
Hamilton County 10, Edwards County 0