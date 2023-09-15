The staff of the Southern Illinoisan takes a shot at predicting the winners of Friday night football games in Southern Illinois.
alert top story
High School Football | Week 4: The Southern Illinoisan staff picks
- The Southern
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visit thesouthern.com on Saturday morning for complete coverage of Friday night's games.
Marion Wildcats head coach Jason Dunning described the physicality of Friday’s contest as a “fistfight in a phone booth.” He wasn't wrong.
Marion tops The Southern Illinoisan's power rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 high school football season.
Week 3 of the high school football season has concluded in Southern Illinois, here are the final results.
Carterville tops The Southern Illinoisan's power rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.