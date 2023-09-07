MARION – Marion Wildcats first-year head football coach Jason Dunning has yet to taste defeat this season. And he'd like to keep it that way.

The boys from east Williamson County are off to a 2-0 start with a 26-6 win over Herrin in week 1 and a 47-0 pasting of Granite City in week 2.

This week, the Wildcats may be pushed a little harder as they entertain the 1-1 Mount Vernon Rams – a team with a pretty big chip on its shoulder, a team that prior to last weekend was considered to be the region's best.

The boys from Jefferson County were knocked hard to the canvas by a couple of right upper cuts from the Carbondale Terriers last Friday as the Rams fell on the road, 23-10, after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.

Mount Vernon was dealt a blow perhaps equal to the loss itself when its No. 1 and 2 quarterbacks – Payton McMIllen and Marlin Price - were both injured in the game and could not return.

Rams head coach Dan Mings said both would miss Friday’s game at Marion.

“We may go with a freshman or sophomore quarterback, or we might go a different route,” Mings said.

Running back Nevontae Nesbit had to finish the game at quarterback in Carbondale.

No matter who is calling the signals, the Rams plan to get up off that canvas and give a good accounting of themselves. They figure to be competitive.

Mylan Nettles rushed for 85 yards on only seven carriers against the Terriers. And then there is Nesbitt, an athlete with explosive quickness to run the ball. Malaki Mays will also figure into the offensive plans for Mings.

“No matter who is playing, we just have to play hard,” Mings said. “More than anything else, I want to see us compete. At times, it’s been a struggle for us to do just that.”

Mings said this week marks his team’s third straight road game to open the season.

“The good news after this Friday is that we play five of our remaining six regular season games at home,” he said.

Mings added that while he is concerned about putting points on the board, he is equally concerned with stopping a hot Marion team. Wildcats senior running back Jordyn Beverly scored four touchdowns last week, including one on a kick return.

“If we don’t show up to play defensively, it’s going to be a bloodbath,” the veteran Rams coach said of his opponent. “Last week was an embarrassing effort. Carbondale just flat beat our butts. I’m just hoping the kids are ready to atone for last week.”

Dunning said he is not about to overlook Mount Vernon.

“Dan and his staff will have their kids prepared. We had better come ready to play,” Dunning said.

Beverly (104 yards per game with six total touchdowns) is not the only weapon for the Wildcats on offense. Fellow senior Patrick Walker is averaging 73 yards a game and freshman Marcus Hazel 66.

Sophomore quarterback Callahan Roper has completed 13-of-17 passes in the first two games for 137 yards. He has no TD passes and one interception. Walker and Beverly have each caught three passes to lead the team in catches.

“What we were able to do against Granite City was impressive last week because the kids played hard,” Dunning said. “We didn’t take them for granted and the same can be said about this game with Mount Vernon. We were the favorite on paper last year and they beat us. They will be fired up to play us. We have to be up for the challenge. This is a South Seven Conference game.”

Dunning said that he won’t believe the Rams injured quarterbacks aren’t playing until he sees them in street clothes.

“We’re preparing as though they will play,” he said. “We are going with the mindset that they have all their parts.”

Dunning added that the more varsity experience his underclassmen get this week and in the weeks ahead, the better it will be for the Wildcats in the long run.

“We are playing seven sophomores on defense and rotating in five or six on offense,” he said. “So far, the younger kids have played well.”