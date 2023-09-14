Ranking
School/Team Name
Accumulative Points
1
Marion
56
2
Carterville
54
3
Murphysboro
51
4
Du Quoin
36
5
Johnston City
32
6
Sesser-Valier
23
7
Harrisburg
20
8
Nashville
19
9
Carmi-White County
13
10
Benton
8
alert top story
High School Football | Week 4 power rankings from The Southern Illinoisan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The staff of the Southern Illinoisan takes a shot at predicting the winners of Friday night football games in Southern Illinois.
Visit thesouthern.com on Saturday morning for complete coverage of Friday night's games.
Carterville tops The Southern Illinoisan's power rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.
Marion Wildcats head coach Jason Dunning described the physicality of Friday’s contest as a “fistfight in a phone booth.” He wasn't wrong.
Week 3 of the high school football season has concluded in Southern Illinois, here are the final results.