Well, what an eventful week it was for me, and for us, last week in Southern Illinois prep sports.

I covered five golf events in six days, by far a new record for me.

My outings started on Monday, with a South Seven Conference girls preview at Greenview Golf Club in Centralia.

It continued with a girls dual match on Tuesday, between Herrin and Anna-Jonesboro at Union County Country Club.

On Wednesday, there was a girls and boys dual match between Johnston City and Murphysboro at the Jackson County Country Club.

What followed was a boys triangular match Thursday between Hamilton County, Murphysboro, and Carterville at Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville.

It was then back to Union County for a 15-school boys invite Saturday.

As much as I enjoyed watching our local athletes tear up the links with some brilliant play, it wasn’t the big story of the week. Not by a long shot.

That honor goes to Sparta and Vienna high schools, who terminated their varsity football schedules on two separate days, just a little over a week before the start of the new season.

For Vienna, which has a cooperative agreement with Goreville in football, this marks the second year in the last three that it has pulled the plug on football. With that lack of commitment from players at those two schools, it’s hard to imagine a program flourishing in the years ahead.

That said, Vienna Athletic Director Dave Hill issued a statement in which he expects the sport to return next year.

“It continues to be our goal to build that program,” he said. “We currently have approximately 40-plus seventh- and eighth-grade students who are actively participating and have been competitive in the youth league season.

“It takes building out the program at lower levels in order for it to maintain numbers into the high school program and we believe there is evidence of that,” Hill said.

Sparta’s reasoning for dropping out this fall was similar.

“Hopefully, this is just a one-year reset,” said Sparta Athletic Director Jackie Smith. “This came on us kind of late. Unfortunately, the bulk of our roster was underclassmen. We only had between 20 and 25 kids counting freshmen. And we just couldn’t compete with that. We had to do what’s best for the majority of our kids.”

Smith, now in his second year as administrator, said it was a “constant struggle” fielding a varsity team last year and there were too many occasions in which underclassmen were forced into playing time at the varsity level and sustained injuries.

“For the future of our football program, we had to prioritize the safety of our kids,” Smith said.

OK, so Sparta hopes to bring football back next year, too, but what if the problem isn’t fixed in a year’s time?

Some schools like Sparta and Vienna may need to consider walking away from the sport of football altogether.

The Vienna-Goreville Eagles have posted a 30-94 overall record since taking up the sport in 2009. There have only been two winning seasons – 2012 (7-4) and 2013 (6-4). Both were playoff seasons under veteran head coach Mike Rude.

Sparta, meanwhile, hasn’t tasted much success either. Over that same time period, the Bulldogs have gone 16-104.

It’s hard enough to get a large turnout for football if a school’s program is competitive. Imagine how much more difficult it is when there is a long track record of losing.

In case you were wondering, at least five of Vienna-Goreville's colleagues in the Black Diamond Conference have rescheduled games with other teams. Others will simply play a junior varsity game with the Eagles.

In Week 1, Fairfield will now host Freeburg from the Cahokia Conference, The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

In Week 2, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville will play host to Pinckneyville on Friday, Sept. 1.

In Week 3, Vienna-Goreville's junior varsity squad will host Carmi-White County at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

In Week 4, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton will host Chester on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

In Week 5, Vienna-Goreville's junior varsity will host Edwards County on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

In Week 6, Eldorado will play at Trenton-Wesclin on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

In Week 7, Vienna-Goreville's junior varsity will host Johnston City on Saturday, Oct. 7 in a 1 p.m. game.

In Week 8, Flora travels to Dupo on Friday, Oct. 13 in a 7 p.m. match.

In Week 9, Hamilton County will travel to West Frankfort on Friday, Oct. 20 in a 7 p.m. contest.

The only schools from the Cahokia Conference unable to find a replacement for Sparta at the time of this publication are Red Bud (Week 5) and Carlyle (Week 7).