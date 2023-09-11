The football game I attended this past Friday between Mount Vernon and Marion is why I thoroughly enjoy watching the sport.

For starters, it was a South Seven Conference throwdown between two of the better teams in the region – some might argue the two best.

Marion Wildcats head coach Jason Dunning described the physicality of Friday’s contest as a “fistfight in a phone booth.”

He wasn't wrong. Dunning was relieved to see his team find a way to win a game that easily could have gone to his opponent.

Rams head coach Dan Mings was too busy falling on his sword, blaming himself for his team’s loss.

“I personally cost this team this football game,” Mings told me after the game as he fought back tears. “All we had to do was take a knee at the end of the first half.”

He was referencing a play call in which running back converted quarterback Navontae Nesbit was asked to pass late in the first half to keep a drive alive and was intercepted by Marion’s Jordyn Beverly.

The pick set up a game-tying touchdown for the Wildcats with just three seconds left in the first half at 14-14.

“This is going to go down as an ‘L’ for these kids, but this loss is 100% on me,” Mings added.

Fair enough. The coach deserves to take some heat for his overzealousness there. But there were many other plays that factored into Marion pulling out a 20-14 win to improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Rams slid to 1-2.

After all, I’m sure the Wildcats wouldn’t mind having a few play calls back, too. It’s all in how you look at things.

What kept me so engaged with this particular game was how Nesbit did everything he could to will his team to victory.

I’ve seen dozens of star athletes romp for 200 yards or score four or five touchdowns in a single game. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone demonstrate the tenacity and grit Nesbit showed on this night, however.

The young man was positioned in shotgun formation when calling the signals and proceeded to run the ball 44 times for 237 yards on the ground. He also scored a touchdown and had a 54-yard run to paydirt called back on a penalty.

The Marion defense - along with the school band, cheerleaders, dance team, student section, and concession stand workers - all knew who was going to carry the rock for the Rams.

The funny thing is that it didn’t matter.

Nesbit, who could very well be the best athlete in this region, ran through and around the Wildcats on this night.

Yet somehow, some way, Marion found a way to win this ballgame. That’s what made this game so interesting to me.

Using the big-play attack, Wildcats sophomore quarterback Callahan Roper threw three touchdown passes en route to the victory.

And let me tell you they were well-placed, well-timed spirals. This young man could very easily develop into a standout quarterback before he is finished at MHS.

Marion has a good balance on the offensive end. Patrick Walker and Beverly are a formidable 1-2 punch and receivers Sam Adkins and William True have remarkable hands and instincts at the receiver slots and made some big plays at the most clutch moments.

It was sweaty palms time for all those watching the action as the Rams marched slowly, but surely downfield late in the fourth quarter. Would they tie or win the game, or would the Wildcats hold them off?

Time and time again, Mount Vernon converted third- and fourth-down plays to stay alive and drove inside the Marion 20 before a penalty and sack ended the game in the home team’s favor.

I’m not sure if the Wildcats will win the South Seven Conference race this fall, but they certainly took a big step in that direction following the win over the Rams. It’s quite possible that the Marion at Carbondale match in Week 8 may be for all the marbles.

MORE FOOTBALL

The Salukis turned some heads with a huge 14-11 nonconference win against the favored Huskies of Northern Illinois Saturday.

And while the offense managed to put two scores on the board, it was clearly the defense that won the game for SIU. This defensive unit might just be the best I have seen play since the Dawgs captured the national title in 1983.

That would be saying something.

Time will tell, of course, but Coach Nick Hill's boys are going to give Missouri Valley Conference opponents much to worry about in the weeks ahead. I can't wait to make my way out to Saluki Stadium to see the team in action again.