OK, let's get down to it. Here are the facts as I know them for all my diehard football-following friends.

• It’s been a little over two years since Sparta jumped off the River-to-River Conference bandwagon and joined the Illinois Division of the Cahokia Conference, a small-school conference.

Sparta’s departure left five schools in the Mississippi Division of the R2R – Anna-Jonesboro, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Carterville and Nashville. The Ohio Division of the league remained intact at the time with six schools – Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Harrisburg, Murphysboro and Massac County.

• This year, the tables were turned on the Ohio. West Frankfort and Benton jumped to the Mississippi, which now has six schools. Carterville moved over to the Ohio to make five in that division.

• R2R Conference officials officially invited Salem to join the league in a move that would have balanced the league once again. But, at least for now, Salem is content to play in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference with Breese Central, Columbia, Freeburg, Roxana, and Wood River/East Alton.

• Also this year, Sparta dropped football for the fall season, leaving Carlyle, Chester, Dupo, Red Bud, and Trenton-Wesclin scrambling for a replacement game. Moreover, it meant that with only five schools remaining there, the league champion does not automatically qualify for the football state playoffs, but rather must qualify for postseason play based on a points system that focuses on opponents’ win totals.

• A couple of days later, Vienna-Goreville followed Sparta’s lead and canceled its football season for the second time in three years. That decision left nine other Black Diamond Conference schools – Johnston City, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, Christopher/Zeigler-Royalton, Carmi-White County, Fairfield, Flora, Edwards County, Hamilton County, and Eldorado – searching for an extra game this fall.

• This year also marks the departure of Belleville Althoff from the South Seven Conference, leaving only five schools in that league – Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Centralia, and Cahokia. Because it is now a five-school league, there is no automatic league qualifier for the football playoffs much like the Ohio Division of the R2R and the Illinois Division of the Cahokia Conference.

So, what exactly are the best solutions to filling the gaps? Here are a few ideas that may be worth considering:

SOLUTION 1

Replace Vienna-Goreville with West Frankfort.

I mean, this is two years out of three the varsity schedule was canceled at Vienna-Goreville. I get why it happened. Who’s to say it won’t happen again next year or the year after? The other nine BDC schools would like and deserve some assurances.

West Frankfort’s hypothetical move to the BDC would instantly add a competitive league team year in and year out. The Diamond would become stronger overnight.

It only makes sense for the Redbirds as their enrollment has continued to decline. And it should be noted that West Frankfort head football coach Brian Beery is very much in favor of the idea.

SOLUTION 2

With West Frankfort out and the R2R down to 10 teams in this scenario, make it a closed conference like the BDC in football. That means you play every team in your conference with no nonconference games.

SOLUTION 3

West Frankfort stays and the R2R Conference adds Breese Mater Dei - an independent looking for a conference to join – to the Ohio Division of the R2R. Although I am NOT a proponent of private schools competing against public schools in the postseason, the reality is that the IHSA will continue to let that stand.

So, why not Breese Mater Dei?

The school’s enrollment is down to 350. The perception is that BMD is a football powerhouse. To some degree that is true as the Knights routinely qualify for the state playoffs, but they have never won a football or basketball state championship.

BMD Athletic Director Brian Perkes said the school has made “numerous” overtures to join the R2R. Up to this point, the requests have fallen on deaf ears. Maybe it’s worth revisiting.

“We also looked at the South Seven Conference, but the enrollments at those schools scare us,” Perkes said. “We’re not as big as we were 10-to-15 years ago. The South Seven is not a conference we would be interested in at this time.”

Perkes said he would like to think the Ohio Division of the R2R would be a good fit.

“We feel the schools in the Ohio are more our size. And although there would be some long trips, we’ve never shied away from the travel aspect of it,” he said.

Perkes said he hopes the conference will reconsider BMD as an alternative.

SOLUTION 4

Herrin and Carterville drop out of the R2R and join the South Seven. Carterville continues to grow as a school district and Herrin is already a Class 3A school in multiple sports.

Such a move would restore the South Seven Conference to a true seven-team league. Such a move completely changes the outlook of the R2R, but again, this is just an idea.

What solution or solutions would work best? Who knows? But it sure is fun to ponder from the inside of my air-conditioned home away from this unwanted heat wave.