MURPHYSBORO — Opportunistic would be a good way to describe the Murphysboro Red Devils football team Friday night in the season opener with Jackson County rival, Carbondale.

The first two times the Terriers touched the ball, they fumbled and the Red Devils capitalized on both of the miscues.

Bryce McKinnies of the Terriers coughed it up on the opening kickoff. Murphysboro proceeded to drive 17 yards for a touchdown as junior halfback Bryson Canaley reached the endzone from eight yards out.

Senior Ethan Sunny’s point-after-kick was good for a 7-0 lead with 10:36 to play in the first quarter.

Carbondale got the ball back at its own 32 after the host school’s second kickoff. But on the first play from scrimmage, Mozzy Graham fumbled, setting up a second score for the Red Devils.

This time, it was senior Trey Gillespie cruising to paydirt from two yards out. After a penalty on Carbondale advanced the ball closer to the goal line, Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter pivoted from a PAT, choosing instead to go for the two-point conversion.

The strategy worked perfectly as Sam Herring carried it across the line to make it 15-0 with 9:42 left in the quarter.

"Things went our way tonight, especially early on," Carter said. "Hats off to our kids for working hard in practice this week. That hard work really paid off tonight."

Carter said the plan was to keep players fresh by resting them as much as possible.

"We had three rotations on offense and played some other kids who weren't in any of the rotations," he said. "You have to play kids to build depth. We knew with the heat the way it was we had to play a lot of kids."

Carter said he was most pleased with the defense.

Keyshawn Wills had two quarterback sacks. Sam Herring recovered two fumbles and Brady LeGrand intercepted a pass.

"Defensively, we didn't know what they (Terriers) were going to do," he said. "But we were able to adjust and overcome... the staff did a great job of getting the kids ready to play. I thought our kids played with a lot of intensity.

"I'm just glad to get a win," Carter added. "We needed a game. Tomorrow, we can look at film and see where we need to make adjustments."

One of the Red Devils who enjoyed a strong game was Canaley.

"Coming out strong the way we did tonight kind of set the tone for the game," he said. "If we'd come out flat, who knows what the outcome of the game would have been? Fortunately, we jumped on them early and built on it from there."

Canaley said he knows how good last year's Red Devils team was, but he thinks this year's team can be special, too.

"We're pretty solid this year. Our defense is really strong," he said. "We're optimistic and we're hungry."

Winning the rivalry game with Carbondale was important, too, Canaley said.

"For me, it was amazing. First start on offense. First touchdown, and to do it against Carbondale... it feels good."

The Terriers responded late in the quarter when senior quarterback Brock Bowlby completed a huge fourth-down pass to senior tight end Henry Harsy that resulted in a touchdown from 15 yards out at the 0:44 mark. Dezlan Hickam’s PAT was good, cutting the deficit to eight at 15-7.

The Red Devils added to their lead with 8:20 to play in the half when Gillespie scored his second TD of the night on a 10-yard run.

It was more of the same in the second half as Murphysboro extended its lead to 28-7 over Carbondale on a misdirection run by senior Zack Naas, who scored from 54 yards out after a 19-yard run previously.

The PAT from Sunny was wide and the Red Devils led 28-7 with 9:08 to play in the third period.

In its second possession of the third quarter, Murphysboro back in the endzone again as quarterback Gibson Fager found Josh Cano from 30 yards out for the score. The TD occurred at the 4:15 mark of the period.

The Red Devils continued their offensive assault in the second half, scoring a third time in three tries.

Tyjaire Kellum broke loose from 15 yards out for the TD right after Fager converted a third-down pass to Cano for 10 yards. The PAT failed, but Murphysboro had increased its lead to 42-7 with 10:56 left in the game.

Murphysboro added one more score for good measure with 8:40 left in the fourth period a 5-yard run by Kellum, his second score of the game. The PAT by Sunny was good for a 49-7 advantage.

That score triggered a running clock for the remainder of the game. There was no further scoring by either side.

Canaley finished the game as Murphy's leading rusher with 80 yards on five carries, including a 54-yard jaunt. Zack Naas contributed 73 yards on only two carries, including a 54-yard TD run. Kellum finished with 63 yards on eight attempts.

Fager completed 3-of-5 passes for 70 yards. Senior Josh Cano caught all three of those passes.

Penalties were a huge part of Friday’s season opener. Carbondale was tagged for 12 penalties for 59 yards. Murphysboro was flagged eight times for 50 yards.

Brock Bowlby had a tough night throwing the football for the Terriers. He completed 3-of-16 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions. No Carbondale ball carrier approached even 50 yards on the ground due to an aggressive Murphy defense.

"We were down two touchdowns just two minutes into the game," said Carbondale head coach Bryan Lee. "If you coach long enough like me, you find yourself on both sides of this kind of score. This was an embarrassing loss. We must regroup and come ready to play next week against Mount Vernon."

Lee said losses like this one test a team's character.

"If we come to practice willing to work, good things can still happen, but if we don't, it can make for a long season."

Murphysboro travels to Anna-Jonesboro Friday while Carbondale plays host to Mount Vernon.

GAME NOTE: Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens proclaimed Friday Len Novara Day in the city. Serving as athletic director at the MHS since 2001, Novara announced that he would retire at the conclusion of this school year.