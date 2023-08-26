BENTON — There are impressive debuts and then there’s what Carterville’s Brandon Skelcher unfurled on Friday night.

Starting his first game at quarterback, Skelcher threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions wore down Benton for a 27-12 win in each team’s season opener.

Completing 17-of-20 passes, Skelcher led Carterville to 377 total yards and a slight advantage in time of possession. He also came up with the key play less than a minute after the Rangers’ only score – a 61-yard halfback pass from Lucas Kinsman to Grant Owens on the third quarter’s second play.

On the Lions’ second snap of their first possession of the half, Skelcher hit Parker Poole on a fly pattern down the left sideline. Poole outran one tackler and sprinted to the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter.

“I put all my trust in my coaches and my teammates,” said Skelcher. “They got me prepared and we trusted each other. A lot of people thought we were rebuilding but we’ve been saying that we just got better.”

Carterville gained more separation late in the period. After a bad punt snap out of the end zone gifted the Lions a safety with 3:49 remaining, Aiden Hinton ripped off a 55-yard scoring jaunt 26 seconds later, outrunning two defenders who appeared to have an angle on him.

Skelcher helped put the game away with an interception with 6:25 left in the game to quash Benton’s first sustained drive of the game when a touchdown could have brought it within a score. Then he applied the knockout punch with a 17-yard scoring run with 3:07 remaining.

On paper, replacing Andrew Hellriegel, a quality starter for Carterville the last two years, didn’t look like an ideal scenario for Skelcher. But coach Brett Diel felt he was more than capable.

“Really proud of him,” Diel said of Skelcher. “I felt really good about him but he is just inexperienced. We played a really good team on the road in a tough atmosphere and he made plays, kept plays alive and had a big run to end it.”

Diel was equally proud of a defense that allowed just two first downs in the first three quarters and forced seven 3-and-outs, plus an eighth possession that ended on downs. Rangers quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas, hounded all night by an aggressive rushline, hit only 8-of-23 passes for 52 yards.

Benton managed only 201 yards of offense, padding those totals somewhat with a late-game touchdown drive.

“We saw them round a corner on Tuesday,” Diel said. “They were flying to the football and I told our defensive coordinator, ‘They’re here.’ They’re starting to figure it out.”

The main storyline during pregame was the heat, which pushed the starting time back an hour. When the teams took the field for warmups around 7:15 p.m., the heat index was 112. It may have been warmer on Tabor Field’s artificial turf.

When the opening kickoff by Benton’s Jesse Zepeda bounced through the end zone at 8:02 p.m., the temperature was 88 degrees with 80% humidity. It didn’t take much longer for Skelcher to bring fire to the Rangers’ defense.

On Carterville’s second possession, Skelcher hit six straight passes for 72 yards. The first five were short throws to receivers who did the work after the catch. The last pass was a 21-yard touchdown to Nicholas Bisching that Skelcher made possible by eluding multiple rushers before finding the open man.

That was it for the first half scoring. The Lions appeared to go up 12-0 with a second left on Hinton’s 38-yard run off right tackle but a holding call negated the play.

Carterville’s defense dominated Benton completely. The Rangers managed just 28 yards in the half and one first down, courtesy of a horsecollar tackle on the Lions midway through the second quarter.