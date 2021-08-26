Johnston City Indians | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Johnston City Indians enter the 2021-22 football season with an assortment of talent that finished undefeated last spring.
Head coach Todd Thomas has already forgotten splitting the conference title with Fairfield last season because it’s a new year that offers more games and a postseason shot on the horizon.
“Last year is over,” said Thomas. “You don’t play games on paper and we’re not going to sneak up on anybody this season. We’re not a very deep team, so while we’d like to look back on last season’s record, I’ve told my guys to celebrate it and move on — and we have.”
When it comes to Johnston City’s overall depth, Thomas has spent the summer getting his players as many reps as possible. Like many teams, the Indians are experiencing low roster numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas knows Fairfield has plenty of players that can step in at any moment. But for the Indians, their chances rely on staying healthy and prepared for all obstacles.
“Our backups need to understand their role and be ready,” said Thomas. “With COVID-19 still going on, there’s a lack of numbers for teams and dynamics can change on a week to week basis.
“All we can do is put our best foot forward every day and hopefully stay healthy. That starts with practicing smart because you can’t get your kids beat up during the week of practice.”
Senior Austin Brown did it all for the Indians a season ago as the clubs starting quarterback and safety. Since Brown committed to Wisconsin for defense in July, Thomas has decided to move his best playmaker from quarterback to a hybrid/slot receiver role on the offense.
That means West Frankfort transfer Heath Neibch will fill the quarterback slot after finishing second team All-Conference as a junior.
“(Heath) adds a whole new dimension to our offense,” said Thomas. “We’re able to move Austin out of the quarterback spot, and what I love about both kids is that they’re extremely competitive and coachable.
“We’ve got pretty good senior leadership this season. After last season, it appears that we’re still hungry and the kids are committed to each other. However, that doesn’t always equate to a number of wins.”
Given that teams were only allowed six games last spring, Johnston City and Fairfield were never able to give BDC fans what they wanted in a tiebreaker battle that would have decided the conference champion.
The Indians get their shot against the Mules in Week 3, but Thomas isn’t ruling out other competition.
“We know Fairfield is hungry to not give up that conference championship,” said Thomas. “Coach Townsend always has good numbers so they don’t rebuild, they reload. I think from top to bottom there’s a lot of parody in our conference.
“CZR is very talented and other teams have traditionally been successful. We’re looking to finish in the top half.”
How familiar is Johnston City with Flora?
“I think Chester for Flora is a wash because they come out of a very strong conference,” Thomas said of Flora’s former home in the Little Illini Conference. “Coach Brian Tackitt is a very classy guy that played for Kerry Martin at Flora years ago.”
618-351-5178