Johnston City Indians | Black Diamond Conference Football Preview

The Johnston City Indians enter the 2021-22 football season with an assortment of talent that finished undefeated last spring.

Head coach Todd Thomas has already forgotten splitting the conference title with Fairfield last season because it’s a new year that offers more games and a postseason shot on the horizon.

“Last year is over,” said Thomas. “You don’t play games on paper and we’re not going to sneak up on anybody this season. We’re not a very deep team, so while we’d like to look back on last season’s record, I’ve told my guys to celebrate it and move on — and we have.”

When it comes to Johnston City’s overall depth, Thomas has spent the summer getting his players as many reps as possible. Like many teams, the Indians are experiencing low roster numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas knows Fairfield has plenty of players that can step in at any moment. But for the Indians, their chances rely on staying healthy and prepared for all obstacles.

“Our backups need to understand their role and be ready,” said Thomas. “With COVID-19 still going on, there’s a lack of numbers for teams and dynamics can change on a week to week basis.