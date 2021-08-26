Marion Wildcats | South 7 Conference Football Preview

Despite the weirdness of what will be known as the spring season the Marion football team extended its non-losing streak to 16 straight seasons under Coach Kerry Martin and did it in spectacular fashion posting its third undefeated season (6-0) in the program’s history joining the 1967 team (6-0-3) and the 1963 team (9-0).

"It was a very strange year of ups and downs and uncertainty, so I was really proud of the way our kids handled all that adversity,” Martin said. “They were able to stay focused on football and maybe in some ways we were all appreciative in the opportunity we got to play because it looked like for a while we weren’t going to play.”

It was also the second time during Coach Martin’s 31 years as a high school football head coach at four different schools that he has finished with an undefeated record with the first being his 1996 Carterville team that won the state title with a 14-0 record.

With the off-season being just 15 weeks long Martin has an advantage with nine players on offense and another nine on defense with starting experience to build this year’s team around.