Marion Wildcats | South 7 Conference Football Preview

Despite the weirdness of what will be known as the spring season the Marion football team extended its non-losing streak to 16 straight seasons under Coach Kerry Martin and did it in spectacular fashion posting its third undefeated season (6-0) in the program’s history joining the 1967 team (6-0-3) and the 1963 team (9-0).
"It was a very strange year of ups and downs and uncertainty, so I was really proud of the way our kids handled all that adversity,” Martin said. “They were able to stay focused on football and maybe in some ways we were all appreciative in the opportunity we got to play because it looked like for a while we weren’t going to play.”
It was also the second time during Coach Martin’s 31 years as a high school football head coach at four different schools that he has finished with an undefeated record with the first being his 1996 Carterville team that won the state title with a 14-0 record.
With the off-season being just 15 weeks long Martin has an advantage with nine players on offense and another nine on defense with starting experience to build this year’s team around.
“One of the things we’ve have to manage is the quick turnaround,” Martin said. “The dilemma is how do you get them ready for the fall season and not burn them out. It’s been a balancing act to make sure we get them ready, but at the same time we don’t do so much they are going to tired of football by September. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen where’s there’s literally just no down time for certain athletes, so we’ve had to be smart with our kids. We did less in June than I’ve ever done in my 30 plus years of coaching. We cranked things back up at the end of July. I think this is uncharted waters. We hope we did the right thing. We’ll tell you in November how smart we were.”
Martin’s biggest project is on offense having to replace quarterback Hunter Simmons, who was named the Southern Illinoisan “Football Player of the Year” after passing for 1,693 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception.
“I’ll have a bit of two-headed quarterback situation this year,” Martin said. “We run a spread offense and what we call a change of pace kind of a compressed formation offense. Junior Evan Noelle will be our spread quarterback. He was a JV quarterback last year. Junior Brody Larson will be our change of pace quarterback. He is a defensive starter at outside linebacker, too.”
One of the major pluses is the return of the entire receiving corps seniors Venson Newsom, Jake Bruce, Tyler Cima and Walker Fox.
“One of the things that will make Evan’s job easier is he has an experience receiver group back,” Martin said.
Martin has senior experience returning in the backfield with running backs Deavon Margrum and Lukas Shrum and H-back Mason Gooch.
“We’ve been running back by committee most of the past several years,” Martin said. “Deavon is a big back, who is a good blocker and pass catcher. Lucas is more of a speed guy. They are a little bit of thunder and lightning kind of thing. When we are in our spread offense Gooch will come in as our H-back, but when we go to our running offense he will come out and we’ll put in another back.”
Martin’s other project is the offensive line with only two returning starters in junior left tackle Garrett Berendson and senior right guard Jackson White. The new starters will be junior Eli Vickery at center with seniors Wyatt Nicholson at right tackle and Zach Opperman at left guard.
“Nicholson and Opperman were defensive linemen last year, so I think that’s going to help because they have some experience playing,” Martin said.
Defensively Martin is in better shape with his entire defensive line along with four of his linebackers and two of his three defensive backs returning.
“We lost a really good corner in Quentin Anthony and an outside backer, but other than that we got everybody back,” Martin said. “Last year we rotated six defensive linemen and they were very young, so the fact the guys who are juniors now got playing time made a big, big difference.”
The returning starters on the line are senior Clayton Tanner and juniors Maurice Marvin and Kanye Gunn. Joining Larson at linebacker are Margrum, Cima and senior Mason Norris and returning in the backfield are Newsom and Bruce at corner.