More good days than tough for Lions

If the Carterville Lions have the big season many think they will, one might want to look back to last spring as the catapult.

It wasn’t just that they went 4-1 with their only loss to SIRR Mississippi champion Nashville, it was how they did it. It can be argued that no team in the area – and perhaps in the state – was as resilient and dogged.

The fact that Carterville got five games played was somewhat of a miracle. Its April 2 game at Sparta was canceled because the Bulldogs didn’t have enough healthy players. The Lions scrambled to find opponents for April 9 and 16, doing so more or less at the 11th hour.

They won both games and then topped Du Quoin in the season finale. A spring season that could have been very incomplete instead was very successful.

“You can’t take anything for granted,” coach Brett Diel said when asked what he and his returning players learned. “You appreciate every single day you have together. Some days are tough, but at least you get to have that day.”

More good than tough days are likely ahead for Carterville, especially if they find a good replacement for quarterback Eli Downen. A two-year starter, the 6-5, 225-pound Downen could win games with power running or deep passing.