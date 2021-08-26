More good days than tough for Lions

If the Carterville Lions have the big season many think they will, one might want to look back to last spring as the catapult.
It wasn’t just that they went 4-1 with their only loss to SIRR Mississippi champion Nashville, it was how they did it. It can be argued that no team in the area – and perhaps in the state – was as resilient and dogged.
The fact that Carterville got five games played was somewhat of a miracle. Its April 2 game at Sparta was canceled because the Bulldogs didn’t have enough healthy players. The Lions scrambled to find opponents for April 9 and 16, doing so more or less at the 11th hour.
They won both games and then topped Du Quoin in the season finale. A spring season that could have been very incomplete instead was very successful.
“You can’t take anything for granted,” coach Brett Diel said when asked what he and his returning players learned. “You appreciate every single day you have together. Some days are tough, but at least you get to have that day.”
More good than tough days are likely ahead for Carterville, especially if they find a good replacement for quarterback Eli Downen. A two-year starter, the 6-5, 225-pound Downen could win games with power running or deep passing.
Andrew Hellriegel is the new guy under center for the Lions. Diel said he can deliver a different dimension to the offense.
“He has the ability to connect on the short passing game and a little bit of a stronger arm,” Diel said of Hellriegel. “Plus he’s played the position his whole life. He’s part of a group that’s been successful at every level.”
Hellriegel’s top target figures to be wide receiver Townsend Barton. One of the top athletes in the area, Barton is a threat to go 0 to 60 in mere seconds. Diel is going to get him a few extra touches at running back.
And the line in front of Barton can spring him loose on any snap. Four of last spring’s starters return, led by 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior center Charlie Howerton and all-conference left tackle Hayden Morris.
Left guard Eli Morse and right tackle Jaylen Smith, both 290-pounders, complete the list of returnees. Noah Johnson appears to be have right guard locked down.
“Our strength is the offensive line,” Diel said. “We have a lot of experience up front and a lot of confidence.”
Defensively, the headliner is junior end Jordan Cordes, who Diel said was his defensive player in the spring. Diel intends to find out how Cordes can do on offense, as he wants to play him at tight end.
“You’re going to write his name a lot the next couple of years,” Diel predicted.
Talon Walker also returns at end, giving the defense another experienced playmaker. The real strength of this stop unit is at linebacker. All three starters return, including three-year starter Ivan Jones in the middle and Marshall Blythe on the outside.
Johnson and Elijah Mooring will split time at the other linebacker spot. There’s just one starter back in the secondary, but it’s Peyton Bittle at safety. Bittle was an all-conference pick in three sports last year – as a sophomore.
Carterville might find out quickly just how good it is. It opens the season at SIRR Ohio favorite Benton before hosting Herrin and traveling to Murphysboro the next two weeks.