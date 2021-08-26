Mt. Vernon Rams hope to bounce back after a disappointing season

Greg Graves tenure as the head coach of the Mt. Vernon Rams football team got off to rough start when his first season was postponed almost a full seven months and then when it did begin it morphed into a six-game spring season with no playoffs at the end.

When the spring season started the Rams were mired in a nine-game losing streak and after Graves and his crew lost the opening game they were able to snap that losing streak in the second week, but the remainder of the season didn’t go as great ending with a 1-5 record.

"I was disappointed because I felt we could have went 3-3,” Graves said. “I felt like I could have done better as a coach. I still have a lot of learning to do.”

With the spring season ending just 15 weeks ago Graves has a jump on the fall season with 10 returning starters on defense and nine on the offense with his biggest job being finding a new starting quarterback.

"At this point we don’t know who the quarterback will be,” Graves said. “We’re going let that play out until somebody really stands out. That’s the challenge for our team.”