Mt. Vernon Rams hope to bounce back after a disappointing season

Greg Graves tenure as the head coach of the Mt. Vernon Rams football team got off to rough start when his first season was postponed almost a full seven months and then when it did begin it morphed into a six-game spring season with no playoffs at the end.
When the spring season started the Rams were mired in a nine-game losing streak and after Graves and his crew lost the opening game they were able to snap that losing streak in the second week, but the remainder of the season didn’t go as great ending with a 1-5 record.
"I was disappointed because I felt we could have went 3-3,” Graves said. “I felt like I could have done better as a coach. I still have a lot of learning to do.”
With the spring season ending just 15 weeks ago Graves has a jump on the fall season with 10 returning starters on defense and nine on the offense with his biggest job being finding a new starting quarterback.
"At this point we don’t know who the quarterback will be,” Graves said. “We’re going let that play out until somebody really stands out. That’s the challenge for our team.”
Whoever ends up winning the quarterback job will have a solid supporting staff including junior first team all-conference left tackle DaShaunsae King, junior second team all-conference wide receiver Anthony Lash and senior tight end Caden Plummer.
"King is a tremendous offensive lineman,” Graves said. “He’s a big agility guy. It’s amazing how quick he can move. Lash is our slot receiver and is quick and agile. Plummer is the best tight end I’ve ever coached. He’s physical and can go from 0 to 100 in no time. His work ethic is through the roof. He’s the main captain of our team. He’s just a tremendous athlete. I’m also looking forward to seeing him play linebacker.”
Joining King on the offensive line are juniors Travis Sanders and Bryce Derry at the guard positions. King’s younger brother sophomore Ronald King III is a candidate for the right tackle spot.
Giving Graves a solid receiver corps are juniors Jacari Virden and Fischer Davis and senior Miguel Rios with junior Navontae Nesbit returning at running back.
"I think people are going to have trouble picking and choosing who to cover because we have tremendous skill guys,” Graves said. “Virden is a big vertical guy who can stretch the field. If you throw it up there he’s going to get it. Davis is probably the fastest guy on our team. He has tremendous vertical, too. He’s only 5-9, but he can dunk. Nesbit is a speed guy whose vision as a running back is really great.”
The defense has almost the entire starting unit returning. Back at defensive tackle are the King brothers and sophomore Mason Randall.
"We run an IowaState hybrid defense, so I can go from a 3-3-5 to a 5-3 if I needed to,” Graves said. “DaShaunsae King is very aggressive and can blow up a guard very easily. Ronald King is extremely strong and I expect him to clog up two gaps. Mason is a wrestler who is strong and very quick which translates well to defensive tackle. He could also play guard on offense.”
The linebacker corps is solid with Mason Randall’s twin brother Maddux in the middle flanked by seniors Caiden Robinson on the weak side and Marcus Garrett on the strong side.
"Caiden brings a lot of speed,” Graves said. “Marcus is very fast and strong and one of the best tacklers on the team. Maddux is a true middle linebacker.”
At cornerback Rios is joined by sophomore Mylan Nettles with senior Landon Simpson returning at free safety as well as returning as the kicker.
"Nettles is a quick zone coverage guy who can break on a ball in a heartbeat,” Graves said. “Rios is a physical corner who’s a coach on the field. Simpson is a zone safety guy who understands coverage.”