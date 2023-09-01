Two of Southern Illinois' top prep football teams collide in Week 2 of the fall schedule Friday night as the Carterville Lions play host to the Nashville Hornets.

Both teams were victorious in their season opener. Nashville opened with a 42-8 road win at Carlyle, while the Lions opened with a 27-12 road win at Benton.

This year marks the first time in 30 years that the contest is a nonconference game with Carterville shifting to the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference.

In the win over Carlyle, Nashville senior quarterback JT Malawy passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Isaac Blazier was the top receiver with three catches for 99 yards and a TD. Noah Miller rushed for 136 yards and scored one TD for the Hornets.

"Although it doesn't hold conference implications this year, the Carterville game is still a big game and has been a very competitive rivalry the past few seasons," said Hornets coach Stephen Kozuszek.

Kozuszek said the Lions looked good on film against Benton, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"Their speed and aggressiveness stand out," he said. "I think we really need to limit their big plays and make them go on sustained drives to earn their points."

Kozuszek added that his ballclub knows Friday's battle will be a tough one despite how many players Carterville graduated from last year's Class 4A Elite 8 team.

"That's how we are approaching it," he said. "It doesn't matter to us how many they graduated. We will not take them lightly as we know they will be a tough opponent."

In the Lions' win over the Rangers, Carterville senior quarterback Brandon Skelcher completed 17-of-20 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior Nick Bisching hauled in eight of those passes for 81 yards and a score. Parker Poole chipped in four catches for 80 yards and a TD.

The top rusher was senior halfback Aiden Hinton. He had five carries for 67 yards and a TD. Payton Van Horn added 55 yards on 19 rushing attempts.

"Nashville is a great team for us to have on the schedule," said Lions coach Brett Diel. "They can play up tempo and spread the offense. They (Hornets) are very sound fundamentally on defense and are well coached. They also have some big, physical kids and generally don't beat themselves."

Diel said his players will have to communicate well on both sides of the ball and be on their game in order to pull out a win, adding that the offensive game plan will have to feature a nice balance of ground and air attack.

"Beating Benton on the road last week was a nice win with a lot of new players, but there is still a lot of room for improvement," Diel said. "What impressed me the most in Week 1 was our defensive effort. We graduated a very talented and experienced defensive line, including an All-State end in Jordan Cordes.

"I wasn't sure just how good we would be up front," Diel continued. "But in Week 1, we were strong and fast to the ball. I was very pleased with our start to the season."