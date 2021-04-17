No. 17 SIU 55, No. 15 SLU 48: How They Scored

First Quarter
SLU 6, SIU 0
How they scored: Cole Kelley snuck in from the 1 on 3rd-and-goal to cap the Lions’ successful opening drive. Kelley beat a blitz and hit tight end Tim Wilson over the middle for 51 yards on the game’s first play to key the march.
Time of score: 12:06
Drive details: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:54
SIU 7, SLU 6
How they scored: Stone Labanowitz rolled right and dove across the goal line’s plane on a 4-yard run to give the Salukis the lead. The key play was Labanowitz’s 44-yard pass down the middle to Landon Lenoir, who split two defenders on what looked like a blown coverage. Nico Gualdoni converted the PAT.
Time of score: 9:51
Drive details: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:08
SIU 14, SLU 6
How they scored: Justin Strong barreled off right guard from the 3 to finish off a 91-yard drive that he started with a 20-yard run and a 14-yard reception. Labanowitz converted a 3rd-and-13 with a 39-yard pass to Avante Cox that brought the Salukis to the Lions’ 21.
Time of score: 4:12
Drive details: 9 plays, 91 yards, 2:56
SIU 14, SLU 13
How they scored: Kelley barged in from the 3 to finish off a drive that lasted less than two minutes. He zipped a 43-yard dart over the middle to Austin Mitchell to start the possession as SIU couldn’t get any pressure on him.
Time of score: 2:22
Drive details: 5 play, 75 yards, 1:50
Second Quarter
SIU 21, SLU 13
How they scored: Javon Williams barreled in from the 1-yard line to finish off an 82-yard drive on which the Salukis converted a 3rd-and-8 with a 33-yard screen pass from Labanowitz to Landon Lenoir.
Time of score: 14:06
Drive details: 9 plays, 82 yards, 3:10
SIU 21, SLU 20
How they scored: Kelley scrambled 13 yards up the middle for his third rushing TD of the day. The drive’s key play was a 22-yard rush up the middle by Taron Jones that put the Lions on the plus side of the 50.
Time of score: 10:27
Drive details: 8 plays, 72 yards, 3:34
SIU 27, SLU 20
How they scored: Williams ran 8 yards for his second TD of the day. Salukis went mostly with the running game and took advantage of a defense that couldn’t get off blocks or tackle. SIU went for two after an offsides call following the PAT, but Williams was stopped shy of the goal line
Time of score: 7:05
Drive details: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:22
SLU 27, SIU 27
How they scored: Kelley beat an all-out blitz and found the hot receiver, Nick Kovacs, over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown on 4th-and-2. Salukis could have gotten a stop after a blindside block forced a 1st-and-25, but simply couldn’t mount enough pressure on Kelley.
Time of score: 2:53
Drive details: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:12
SIU 34, SLU 27
How they scored: Labanowitz hit Lenoir on an 8-yard scoring strike to the front right corner of the end zone as Lenoir boxed out his defender. Key play: Jack Colquhoun pulled down the ball and raced 22 yards with a fake punt to give the Salukis a first down at the Lions’ 48.
Time of score: :10
Drive details: 11 plays, 75 yards, 2:43
Halftime: SIU 34, SLU 27
Third Quarter
SIU 41, SLU 27
How they scored: Labanowitz hit Cox with a simple out and he juked a cornerback, turning a 3-yard pass into a 47-yard touchdown. That made it six touchdowns in six drives for the Salukis.
Time of score: 14:35
Drive details: 2 plays, 75 yards, :25
SIU 41, SLU 34
How they scored: Jones plunged in from the 2 to finish off a 79-yard drive on which the Salukis offered a great deal of help. The Lions picked up three first downs via SIU penalties – pass interference, roughing the passer and pass interference again.
Time of score: 8:10
Drive details: 4 plays, 79 yards, 1:28
SIU 41, SLU 41
How they scored: CJ Turner zipped 11 yards on a jet sweep off right tackle to erase the Salukis’ two-TD lead. The key play occurred when Kelley found Matt DeBlasio for 12 yards on 4th-and-5 from the SIU 17.
Time of score: 3:26
Drive details: 10 plays, 62 yards, 4:26
SIU 48, SLU 41
How they scored: Williams’ play-fake on 3rd and 3 at the SIU 44 totally froze the defense, and all Jacob Garrett had to do after he caught the soft toss was trot into the end zone.
Time of score: 1:38
Drive details: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:48
Fourth Quarter
SIU 55, SLU 41
How they scored: Strong took a jet sweep off right tackle 9 yards for his second score of the game, finishing off an 82-yard drive that was the result of a Jordan Berner fumble recovery after Kelley was strip-sacked. Williams’ 20-yard burst to the 12 was the key play.
Time of score: 7:53
Drive details: 7 plays, 82 yards, 2:11
SIU 55, SLU 48
How they scored: Kelley found a wide-open Wilson for a 15-yard scoring strike, his second TD pass of the day and fifth overall score. Backup QB Cephus Johnson took a lateral from Kelley and hit Marcus Cooper for a 22-yard completion to start the drive.