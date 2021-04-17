No. 17 SIU 55, No. 15 SLU 48: How They Scored

Time of score: 10:27

Drive details: 8 plays, 72 yards, 3:34

SIU 27, SLU 20

How they scored: Williams ran 8 yards for his second TD of the day. Salukis went mostly with the running game and took advantage of a defense that couldn’t get off blocks or tackle. SIU went for two after an offsides call following the PAT, but Williams was stopped shy of the goal line

Time of score: 7:05

Drive details: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:22

SLU 27, SIU 27

How they scored: Kelley beat an all-out blitz and found the hot receiver, Nick Kovacs, over the middle for a 12-yard touchdown on 4th-and-2. Salukis could have gotten a stop after a blindside block forced a 1st-and-25, but simply couldn’t mount enough pressure on Kelley.

Time of score: 2:53

Drive details: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:12

SIU 34, SLU 27