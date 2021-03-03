Prep Football | A beginning and an ending at Chester

“I’ve been working for a long time to get back to where I was, or get even better,” Hunter said after a series of sprints. “This means a lot to me to get on the field. And it means a lot to my teammates. We were split in groups for a while, and we couldn’t have any more than nine at a time. This is the first time we’ve all been together.”

Complicating matters a bit more is that basketball season doesn’t end for another week. Belton started his first practice without a complete roster. At least four prospective players could be seen making the long walk down the hill from the school to the practice field after basketball practice ended.

However, all the complications in the world didn’t matter to Belton or most other coaches around the state Wednesday. All that mattered is that they have a team, and they have up to 13 practice days to get ready for six weeks of games.

That six-game schedule looked like the longest of shots back in December and early January, but Belton kept insisting to his team there would be a season.

“Coach always told us to trust that it would happen,” Hunter said. “He remained hopeful, and now we get to have a season. Hopefully, we can go 6-0.”

That would make for quite an ending to a final beginning.

