Prep Football | A beginning and an ending at Chester

CHESTER — Wednesday served as a beginning for Chester’s football team — as well as the beginning of the end.
Like every other high school football team in Illinois, the Yellow Jackets got to start practice. They did so under ideal conditions, with 70-degree temperatures and enough of a breeze to keep the athletes refreshed as they went through conditioning drills wearing just helmets.
“I didn’t think we would make it to the first practice for a while,” said Chester coach Billy Belton. “I’m glad we get today and hopefully we can get all six games in.”
Assuming the Yellow Jackets are able to play their schedule, which starts at home March 20 against Hamilton County and concludes April 23 when Christopher visits W.O. Smith Stadium, it will be their final season in the Black Diamond Conference.
A member of the BDC since 2010, Chester will officially leave the conference on July 1 to join a division of the Cahokia Conference. Instead of making 2 ½-hour chartered bus trips to Edwards County, Fairfield and Carmi-White County every other year, the Yellow Jackets will now enjoy much shorter drives to places like Sparta and Red Bud for conference contests.
While Belton and his players enjoy the competition they get in the BDC, they also admit the school is better off playing in a conference which makes more sense geographically.
“I love the Black Diamond,” Belton said between station drills. “Every week, you know you’re going to be playing a school roughly your size. It has great coaches and it’s a great league, but the good thing is now we’re going to play schools who are 30 minutes away.
“You know, we haven’t played Sparta in 10, 11 years, and it’s great that we’re going to play them now. But maybe we can see the Black Diamond schools in the playoffs one day.”
If Chester does, seniors like Daigen Hunter and Justin Clendenin won’t be a part of it. But the future wasn’t a big concern for them on Wednesday. Just getting the chance to be on the same field with all their teammates was what mattered.
This was one time when players really looked forward to practice.
“It’s amazing,” Clendenin said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Even longer for his teammate, Hunter. Wednesday’s practice marked the first time since November 2018 that he’s put on a helmet. The lineman/linebacker tore his ACL in the summer of 2019 and couldn’t play.
That means it’s been 28 months since Hunter has experienced the joys of running sprints during practice. Those joys are enhanced further by the requirement that players must practice and play in masks, per IDPH regulations.
“I’ve been working for a long time to get back to where I was, or get even better,” Hunter said after a series of sprints. “This means a lot to me to get on the field. And it means a lot to my teammates. We were split in groups for a while, and we couldn’t have any more than nine at a time. This is the first time we’ve all been together.”
Complicating matters a bit more is that basketball season doesn’t end for another week. Belton started his first practice without a complete roster. At least four prospective players could be seen making the long walk down the hill from the school to the practice field after basketball practice ended.
However, all the complications in the world didn’t matter to Belton or most other coaches around the state Wednesday. All that mattered is that they have a team, and they have up to 13 practice days to get ready for six weeks of games.
That six-game schedule looked like the longest of shots back in December and early January, but Belton kept insisting to his team there would be a season.
“Coach always told us to trust that it would happen,” Hunter said. “He remained hopeful, and now we get to have a season. Hopefully, we can go 6-0.”
That would make for quite an ending to a final beginning.