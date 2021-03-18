Prep Football | A season opener like no other for Herrin, Murphysboro

It’ll be a season opener like no other in a season like no other.
When Herrin visits Murphysboro at 1 p.m. Saturday in a SIRR Ohio football matchup, it will be a game between conference rivals who aren’t sure what to expect from each other — or themselves.
And that’s perfectly understandable. After all, the Tigers haven’t played a game since October 2019, while the Red Devils’ last game was the 2019 Class 4A state title game against Richmond-Burton. That’s 17 and 16 months between games, in case one’s wondering.
“It’s a weird feeling, but three months ago, we didn’t think we would have a season,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “It’s great for our kids and our seniors to get a chance to play the game.”
“We jumped through a lot of hoops to get to this point,” said Herrin coach Rod Sherrill.
If the return to play following an extended absence due to COVID-19 was the only storyline, it would still be notable. Add in the connection between the two coaches, and that the Red Devils are playing for the first time since their memorable postseason run of 2019, and one doesn’t quite know where to start.
One place would be in 1979. That’s when Sherrill, who at the time was a graduate assistant at SIU, was assigned to host a player on his recruiting visit. That player was a big, strapping lineman named … Gary Carter.
By the time Carter was a senior in 1983, he and Sherrill, the Salukis’ offensive line coach, were celebrating the program’s only national championship.
“We go way back,” Carter said. “We still talk quite a bit. They know more about us than we know about them. I know he’s coached at Herrin for years, but we don’t know what they’re going to be on offense or defense.”
That’s because Sherrill is starting his second stint as head coach. He replaces Jason Karnes, who went 104-45 in 14 years as the Tigers’ coach before retiring after a season-ending loss at Breese Central in 2019 kept him from achieving his 13th postseason berth.
Karnes appears to have left a fairly stocked cupboard. Almost every starter is back offensively with the exception of quarterback Chance Karnes, the coach’s son. Mason Clough is the likely replacement under center.
Sherrill has no idea if his team will win or lose, but he is pretty certain that he has a committed senior class.
“I told those kids that my hat’s off to them,” he said. “They banged the season in the summer and then shut everything down in the fall because of COVID. I told our 14 seniors if you wanted to go in a different direction, I’d have no hard feelings.
“Well, we still have 14 seniors. This is closure for them.”
Meanwhile, Murphysboro must replace most of its linemen from 2019, but has the luxury of an experienced quarterback. Senior Ryan Finke started the final eight games of 2018 after Jamarr McZeke suffered a season-ending injury, piloting a playoff win over Prairie Central.
Finke got some meaningful snaps early in 2019 before Carter settled on McZeke, a move that panned out in the form of four playoff wins that included a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of a state semifinal win at Effingham.
“He’s got a much better physical presence, and he’s more mature and understands a lot of things,” Carter said of Finke. “I can’t say enough about him as a person.”