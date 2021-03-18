Prep Football | A season opener like no other for Herrin, Murphysboro

By the time Carter was a senior in 1983, he and Sherrill, the Salukis’ offensive line coach, were celebrating the program’s only national championship.

“We go way back,” Carter said. “We still talk quite a bit. They know more about us than we know about them. I know he’s coached at Herrin for years, but we don’t know what they’re going to be on offense or defense.”

That’s because Sherrill is starting his second stint as head coach. He replaces Jason Karnes, who went 104-45 in 14 years as the Tigers’ coach before retiring after a season-ending loss at Breese Central in 2019 kept him from achieving his 13th postseason berth.

Karnes appears to have left a fairly stocked cupboard. Almost every starter is back offensively with the exception of quarterback Chance Karnes, the coach’s son. Mason Clough is the likely replacement under center.

Sherrill has no idea if his team will win or lose, but he is pretty certain that he has a committed senior class.

“I told those kids that my hat’s off to them,” he said. “They banged the season in the summer and then shut everything down in the fall because of COVID. I told our 14 seniors if you wanted to go in a different direction, I’d have no hard feelings.