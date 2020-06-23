Prep Football | Bencini leaves legacy in Murphysboro

Subtle reminders of Edward Lawrence “Doc” Bencini and his coaching legacy can be found in the hallways of Murphysboro High School and on the football field named after him.
During his 12 years as head football coach of the Red Devils, his teams posted four undefeated seasons and an all-time record of 84-11-9. Many remember a three-year span when Bencini’s teams finished undefeated from 1946 to 1948. That includes the famous 1947 team that remains the only team in the state to go undefeated, untied, and unscored upon.
Many lives have been impacted by Bencini’s guidance over the years, but maybe none more than Charley Ruble who played wide receiver on that 1947 team. Ruble etched his name in the history books when he scored a go-ahead touchdown to beat Carbondale after executing a perfectly drawn up play by Bencini.
Bencini noticed that Ruble’s defender didn’t follow him on a motion play he called earlier in the game, so a play was sent in late in the fourth quarter to expose the defense's flaw and it led to Ruble reeling in a wide-open 20-yard touchdown pass from Gene Sims to cap off the perfect season.
Ruble is now 90-years-old and still remembers his days of playing under Bencini.
“I consider Doc as one of the greatest football coaches America has ever seen,” said Ruble. “He managed to guide a lot of people and kids in the right direction, which back in that day kept a lot of people out of jail.”
Bencini earned much of his respect from his days serving in World War II before turning to coach sports like football and basketball. During his 16 seasons coaching basketball, his team notched: 177 wins, 4 Regional Championships, 1 Sectional Championship, and the 1946-47 team qualified for the IHSA State Tournament.
He was later inducted into the Illinois Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1977 before being inducted into the Monmouth College Hall of Fame in 1988.
Much like Ruble, the memories of “Doc” Bencini still loom in the mind of Bert Ozburn. Ozburn played quarterback in Bencini’s final year coaching back in 1956 and was happy to have known a coach that gave you the same respect he demanded from his players.
“You gave your all for Coach Bencini because he gave you his all” said Ozburn. “He was what he was. A hard working guy that loved football and wanted his players to succeed just as bad as he wanted to win.”
During one practice in the 1956 season, Bencini was coaching Ozburn about three days before Murphysboro played Carbondale and a junior by the name of Jim Brannon collapsed and died on the practice field.
Brannon had never been the most talented player on a Bencini led football team, and he even spent his first two years in high school working as the Red Devils equipment manager. Until, one day when Brannon approached Bencini about playing and “Doc” gave him an opportunity.
“I don’t think Doc ever got over that moment after Jimmy collapsed,” said Ozburn. “It turned out that Jimmy had a brain impairment. We all loved Jimmy and he knew that he wasn’t going to get much playing time, but Doc was always willing to give someone a chance to play football.”
Bencini passed away on May 27, 1981, in St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Downie and often visited Ozburn at his insurance office after becoming a widower just to talk about football.
Ozburn said that Bencini would often go on long walks after his wife passed away due to his loneliness. He always remained inspirational without being dramatic and his players seemed to always find a way to detect his sincerity.
His assistant coaches idolized him the same way any fan or player would. Bencini gave many football fans a team to go out and cheer for back when families could often afford a television set.
“He worked hard at his craft,” Ozburn added. “He used to call me up in the middle of the summer when I was his quarterback to discuss the X’s and O’s on the formation sheet. Doc loved a lot of things in his life but his true love was always football."
