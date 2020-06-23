Prep Football | Bencini leaves legacy in Murphysboro

“I don’t think Doc ever got over that moment after Jimmy collapsed,” said Ozburn. “It turned out that Jimmy had a brain impairment. We all loved Jimmy and he knew that he wasn’t going to get much playing time, but Doc was always willing to give someone a chance to play football.”

Bencini passed away on May 27, 1981, in St. Joseph’s Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his wife Bernice Downie and often visited Ozburn at his insurance office after becoming a widower just to talk about football.

Ozburn said that Bencini would often go on long walks after his wife passed away due to his loneliness. He always remained inspirational without being dramatic and his players seemed to always find a way to detect his sincerity.

His assistant coaches idolized him the same way any fan or player would. Bencini gave many football fans a team to go out and cheer for back when families could often afford a television set.

“He worked hard at his craft,” Ozburn added. “He used to call me up in the middle of the summer when I was his quarterback to discuss the X’s and O’s on the formation sheet. Doc loved a lot of things in his life but his true love was always football."

