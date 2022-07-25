Prep Football | Benefits of 7-on-7 limited, but important

As the Aug. 8 start of actual football practices draws near, teams across the state are getting the last of their 7-on-7 games in. While the benefits of the 7-on-7 format that will translate to Friday nights vary from program to program, it’s still become an important part of the summer prep work.

“In the grand scheme of things, 7-on-7 isn’t real football but it does give you the opportunity to compete, work on your offensive pass schemes and defensive coverages,” Massac County coach Jason Roper said.

His Patriots performed well at the McCracken County 7-on-7 tournament and Roper prefers the less competitive scrimmages he can get in with local teams.

“It allows you to play more kids and work on the things that you may not be real good at yet,” he explained. “Also, it allows you to work with the opposing coach to create your own format. For example, if you want to work on plays from a certain area on the field, you can do that.”

While teams who already play a more spread out offense will look better in 7-on-7 than more run-focused teams, that doesn’t mean those ground and pound teams don’t get anything out of the format.

Eldorado is one such team, but in a scrimmage against Carterville earlier in the summer, looked effective in the passing game. Getting those passing reps in for the quarterbacks and getting the receivers comfortable running routes will make the transition to the full offensive playbook smoother in August, head coach Joe Clark said.

“The biggest thing you can do is get your kids in space making plays – offense and defense. Offensively, particularly for us and our identity trying to run the ball first and predicating everything off that, it’s good to put our guys in guarded situations. If you do a pretty good job running the ball, sometimes if a team isn’t very disciplined, you’re just catching it wide open,” he explained. “In summertime, it’s good to battle for balls and being in tight situations to try to make plays on offense. There’s more carryover on defense, particularly for us. You put your defense in situations where you need to communicate to a variety of offenses, figure out coverage discipline and try to be in a position to make plays with the ball in the air.”

His opponent that day, Carterville’s Brett Diel, agreed, adding that it also is a benefit to his defense in terms of communication and just getting into formation.

“That’s what this is really about. The score does not matter to me,” he said. “I just want to see us compete. We had a little bit of fire to us there and I like what I saw.”

Every coach knows that there is only so much you can work on in the summer, and the spread-out 7-on-7 format allows them to work on very specific game situations in a controlled environment, while still competing against other teams.

“When you play somebody else, you get a fresh look and it gives our quarterback a chance to work on some timing, look at his reads, and it gives me a chance in a relaxed atmosphere a chance to sit and have a conversation with between plays – ‘What did you see there?’ and other stuff you can’t do during a game,” Diel said. “We’re just trying to run solid routes, get the ball where it needs to be, read the right people, ask questions, get in proper formations – get a lot of that stuff out of the way so when we start practice on Aug. 8, we can focus more on blocking, tackling and the real things that win football games.”

And for those teams, like Eldorado, whose systems might not be a good fit for the pass-first game, it’s about building up the right attitude heading into the season and trusting that the players will trust the coaching staff.

“Some things will be easier if we’re able to do the things we want to do in the run game. You hope they buy into that,” Clark said. “We’ve been doing this long enough that when we’ve had success, we’ve seen the carryover. There’s a direct correlation. You’re trying to have a good summer, stay healthy and be competitive when it counts.”

But while every coach is quick to say that football is won in the trenches, they also know that a successful foundation can be laid in the summer.

“Hopefully, we can continue to polish our schemes so that when we start Aug. 8, we can have great practices and be competitive on Friday nights,” Roper said.