Prep Football | Benton gets win over Murphysboro for SIRR Ohio supremacy

BENTON — The Benton Rangers forced four turnovers to beat Murphysboro, 31-19, to win its fourth straight SIRR Ohio Division title Friday night at Tabor Field.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone, but coming into the game I thought we had a good chance to win tonight,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “Our game plan was good and for most part we executed it. But anytime we can put that many points and have some big plays on our side and forcing turnovers. That’s just one of the beautiful things about playing at home I guess.”

Benton improved to 5-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall while Murphysboro fell to 4-1 and 6-1.

Wyatt Upton led the Rangers with 120 yards rushing and four touchdowns scored. The senior running back also completed one pass for 43 yards on a halfback pass. Tiffin Kouzoukas completed 9-of-19 passes for 74 yards and an 18-yard touchdown pass to Upton.

“The game plan was to establish the run, obviously,” Groves said. “We also had some wrinkles in the pass game we thought we take advantage of, too. They did a good job of taking away our bread-and-butter stuff, but we found some things that worked. We got a little tricky with them at times to gain some momentum.”

For Murphysboro Devon Clemons finished with 193 yards rushing on 21 carries to surpass 3,000 yards rushing for his career and had two touchdown runs to give him 51 career touchdowns scored. Ethan Finke had 69 yards rushing on nine carries for his to surpass 1,000 yards rushing for his career.

“Too many mistakes,” said Murphysboro coach Gary Carter. “They did a good job and good game plan. Our kids fought, but we just got out-played.”

Down 17-7 at the half Murphysboro needed just three plays after Karmelo Abernathy returned the kickoff 22 yards with Clemons breaking around left end for a 63 touchdown run. Gibson Fager’s extra point was no good leaving the Red Devils down by four with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

The Red Devil defense stopped the Rangers twice, but on the second punt Abernathy fumbled the return at the nine and two plays later Wyatt Upton scored from the four and after Jesser Zepeda kicked the extra point the Rangers upped their lead to 24-13 with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

On Murphysboro next possession Isaiah Ward intercepted Drew Caldwell at the Benton 47 with 11:12 remaining in the game. On the drive that followed two penalties on a 4th-and-6 pass play from the Murphysboro 30 for pass interference and for unsportsmanlike conduct set up the Rangers at the eight. Two plays later Upton scored an 11-yard touchdown on a pitch to the right. Zepeda kicked the point to up the lead to 31-13 with 7:08 remaining.

The Red Devils got the ball back and drove down to the Ranger 4, but Andric Thompson recovered a fumble by Clemons on the five to stop the drive. Murphysboro got the ball back with 3:25 remaining following a quick punt on third down from the four at the Benton 37.

Two plays later Clemons ran up the middle for 26 yards setting up 1st-and-goal at the six with three minutes left. However, the Ranger defense stiffened stopping the Red Devils on four straight downs to take over the ball at the 11 with 2:03 left.

Murphysboro got the back with 70 seconds left on a fumble recovery by Wyatt Eovaldi at the Benton 22. Five plays later Josh Cano caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Caldwell. The two-point conversion failed cutting the lead to 31-19 with 45.1 left.

After Murphysboro was stopped on fourth down at the Benton 3 on its first possession of the game the Rangers used some trickery to get into scoring position. On 3rd-and-10 the halfback Upton took the handoff and pulled up and threw to a wide-open Lucas Wilson behind the defense for 43 yards down to the Murphysboro 23.

Four plays later Upton ran over right guard the final 14 yards for the touchdown. Zepeda kicked the extra point and the Rangers led 7-0 with 48.8 seconds left in the first quarter.