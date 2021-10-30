Prep Football | Benton rolls past Piasa Southwestern to open playoffs

BENTON — Give the Benton Rangers a short field, sprinkle in a handful of big plays and the result is a 42-0 first round playoff win over Piasa Southwestern. The Rangers will play host to Monticello, a victor over Greenville, in next week’s second round Class 3A game.

The Rangers won the coin toss and opted to defer, forcing the Birds to operate against the steady northwesterly wind. That may have set the tone for the entire game.

Piasa got a holding penalty on the opening kickoff, eventually putting the ball in play at its own 13. It was nearly halftime before the Birds moved the ball beyond their own 33.

The first of Benton’s big plays came when senior defensive back Reid Baumgarte jumped a route on a swing pass at about the Piasa 25. Baumgarte appeared to have a seam to the end zone, but was brought down at the Birds’ five-yard line.

Quarterback Keegan Glover carried the ball into the end zone three plays later.

Baumgarte added to his personal highlight reel on Benton’s next possession.

Following a Piasa punt, the Rangers put the ball in play at the Southwestern 46. Glover tossed the ball to Baumgarte in the flat. Baumgarte sidestepped a couple tackles at the line of scrimmage, then cut back across the grain easily running through several arm tackle attempts.

That gave Benton a 14-0 advantage with 2:53 remaining in the first quarter.

“I can’t wait to get in to watch the film,” said Benton coach Justin Groves. “Not just to find some things to tighten up, but just to watch our kids play. When it happens in a game, you know there are special things going on, you can’t see them all. That play and others, our defensive guys flew around and made some tremendous plays today.”

It was a hole from which the Birds would ever escape.

“Field position, for sure early in the game, and a couple of big turnovers and obviously big plays …,” said Piasa coach Pat Keith. “We moved the ball a little bit, but we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”

Benton added a couple of rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, a one-yard effort by Glover and an 11-yard effort by Wyatt Upton for a 28-0 halftime advantage.

Any thoughts of a comeback the Birds might have entertained at intermission were crushed on the second half kickoff when the Rangers tacked on another big play.

Upton fielded the ball on the right hash mark at about the 30-yard line. He immediately tossed the ball to Glover at the 25. Glover headed straight up the field, eventually cutting toward the right sideline, easily outrunning the Piasa pursuit.

“I told them at halftime if we could come out and score we might see some guys folding up the tent,” Groves said. “I didn’t see that, but I think physically you start to see that than more so with your effort, you see kids start to wear down a little bit.”

It was a play the Rangers had worked on all week.

“They did that in practice the other day just goofing around because they (Piasa) are going to bloop a lot of kicks,” Groves said. “They did it in practice. I didn’t say anything and they did it every single time we’d bloop kick.

“You’re going to get good at what you practice. Believe it or not, we practiced that scenario and it worked to perfection. Once that play transpired, I think the wheels started to fall off a little bit.”

Another big play from the Rangers’ defense helped facilitate the running clock.

A high snap bounced off the hands of Piasa quarterback Quinten Strohbeck at about the 30-yard line. Several players battled for the ball before junior linebacker Jacob Kinsman corralled it at the Southwestern 18.

Two players later, Glover and Isaiah Ward combined for a 21-yard touchdown, putting the clock into overdrive.

While the Rangers put 42 points on the board, the Benton defense yielded just 62 yards total offense.

“When these kids were freshmen, we worked on footwork, speed, agility and quickness while we were working on building some strength.” Groves said. “We don’t have a lot of great big kids, but we have some good athletes, probably the most athletic group we’ve had. They’re smart, pretty disciplined and a lot of seniors that have been waiting for this moment.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0