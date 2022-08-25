Prep Football | Benton takes on Carterville in season opener Friday

CARTERVILLE — Based strictly on experience, the Carterville Lions figure to be the favorite Friday when they host the season opener with the Benton Rangers.

The Lions return 17 seniors from a team that finished 8-3 and advanced two rounds into the Class 4A state playoffs a year ago. The Rangers return 11 seniors after 18 graduated from a team that went 11-1 and advanced into the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

The lead playmaker back for the Lions is quarterback Andrew Hellriegel, who passed for 1,960 yards and 24 touchdowns last season while completing 70% of his passes (132-188). And he has plenty of targets to throw the ball to again this season with the return of seniors Blake Burkey, Peyton Bittle, Nolan Hartford and Jordan Cortes. Senior back Bryce Smith and junior running back Aiden Hinton could also become part of that mix.

The Rangers will counter with a pair of senior running backs in Jacob Kinsman and Wyatt Upton, who can also catch the ball out of the backfield. They may prove to be a nice safety valve for inexperienced sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas, getting his first varsity start. Senior Isaiah Ward could also be a primary target at wide receiver.

In recent history between the two teams, Benton claimed wins last year (23-6) and in 2019 (40-0) with no game played between the two in the COVID-19-shortened season of 2020. Carterville won games in 2018 (20-6) and 2017 (28-15). The Lions own the edge in the series 6 games to 5, including the one playoff game between the two in 2012 by a score of 30-14.

"Benton has an established football program under Coach (Justin) Groves," said four-year Lions head coach Brett Diel. "He's done a good job of creating an expectation to win. We know that, which is why we can't by any means overlook them just because they lost a lot of guys from last year's team and we have so many guys back.

"We're going to be in for a fight Friday night. With their two All-Conference backs (Kinsman and Upton) in the backfield, they can ease that sophomore quarterback into the flow of the game. Benton will be a good team.

"For us to beat them, we're going to have to take care of the ball and avoid long-yardage situations on offense," Diel added. "We need to spread their defense out and make them defend us sideline to sideline - take advantage of our ability to throw the ball and make big plays with our athletes. Hopefully, we will find some mismatches."

Groves said first games are often about not beating yourself.

"Ultimately, it will come down to who makes the fewest mistakes," said Groves, who is in his fifth year at the helm of the Rangers. "We are going to have to take advantage of the opportunities given to us. Carterville is a good ballclub. They're huge up front and have some nice skill players. We are going to have to find a way to contain them."

Groves said he's hoping the game is wide open offensively with a lot of points on the board.

"I think both teams will want to throw the ball around," he said. "They have more experience than we do this year. What we do have, though, is a bunch of kids who had to play in the shadow of last year's seniors. Now, it's their turn to step up."

Defensively, the Lions figure to be stingy with several returning starters, including linemen Talan Walker, Riley Bradford, Zechariah Miller and Cortes and will be backed up by Hinton at middle linebacker and Braden Wakey at defensive back among others. The Rangers have a few experienced starters back on the defensive side of the ball, as well, in Ethan Furlow, Lucas Wilson and Ward.

"We're looking to play a clean game - take care of the ball and keep our penalties down. We cannot be sloppy with our substitutions and we have to be in our correct blocking and pass protection schemes," Diel said. "We have several kids who are now playing their third year of varsity ball for us. I trust these guys to do what they're supposed to be doing."

Groves said he expects a great game.

"Carterville is probably going to be favored to win every game they play during the regular season. We have to show up ready to play."

The Rangers play their first three games of the season on the road. The Lions will play at Herrin in Week 2.

COACHING BREAKDOWN

At the Southern Illinois Coaches Association meeting Wednesday evening in Herrin, both Groves and Diel were named "Coach of the Year" in their respective classes. Groves won it in Class 3A with Diel receiving the honor in Class 4A. Diel has put together a 15-10 record in his first three seasons. Groves is 25-12 through his first four seasons. In head-to-head combat, Groves is 2-0 to date.