Prep Football | Benton to host Murphysboro with SIRR Ohio division title on the line

BENTON — The undisputed championship of the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference is on the line Friday night when the Benton Rangers (4-0, 6-1) play host to the Murphysboro Red Devils (4-0, 6-1).

If you're keeping track at home - since the conference was formed at the start of the 1993-94 school year - Murphysboro has never won the league title outright.

The Red Devils shared the title in 2019 with Benton; shared with Herrin and West Frankfort in '18; shared with Herrin and Harrisburg in '15; and shared with Massac County in 1996.

Benton has won the Ohio title outright four times (2021, 2020, 2001 and 1999) and shared it three other times (2019 with Murphysboro), 1998 (with Harrisburg and Massac County), and 1997 (with Harrisburg).

Benton relies upon a strong rushing attack in putting together a 6-1 record to date, including 4-0 mark within the league.

Senior Wyatt Upton has romped for 934 yards on only 99 carries, an average of 133.4 yards per game and 9.4 yards per carry. He has also scored 16 touchdowns through this ground assault and has 17 catches for 175 yards, or 10.3 yards per catch.

Fellow senior Jacob Kinsman has toted the pigskin 32 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns. He also has three catches for 30 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas has completed 74-of-122 passes (60.7 %) for 1,065 yards (152.1 yards per game), 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Top receiver is Grant Owens with 17 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Lukas Wilson follows with 14 catches for 197 yards and four TDs.

"I can't give enough credit to my coaching staff," said Benton head coach Justin Groves. "They have done a tremendous job in helping us prepare for the games. I have really surrounded myself with good people."

Groves said the Rangers wouldn't be in a position to win a conference championship if not for an offensive line that has matured as the season has progressed.

"Those guys up front have done a great job of opening up holes for our backs, particularly Wyatt (Upton)," he said. "And to his credit, he has carried the load for our offense much like we thought he would. I consider him to be one of the premier backs in all of Southern Illinois. He is a power runner with natural instincts that you can't teach."

Groves said Murphysboro - the preseason pick to win the league - will be a tough team to beat Friday.

"Their overall team speed concerns me the most," he said. "That, and they have a lot of experience. It seems like Devon Clemons has been playing for them the last six years. I had other coaches ask me the same thing, though, about Tyler Butler a few years ago, as well as Keegan Glover. Murphysboro will be a handful to stop offensively. That Finke kid (senior Ethan) is a tremendous football player on both sides of the ball.

"We will have to limit their big plays and we can't make mistakes or get called for a lot of penalties," Groves said. "In order to win, we must be efficient on offense and take good care of the ball."

The Red Devils can also run the football with great results.

Clemons paces Murphy's attack with 1,016 yards on the ground on 121 carries (8.4 yards per carry). He has scored 18 touchdowns and fumbled only once.

Senior quarterback Drew Caldwell has completed 61-of-95 passes (64.2%) for 1,133 yards and 14 touchdowns against only one interception.

Top receiver is Grayson Guthman with 17 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

"We knew Benton would be respectable this season and here they are in the championship game," said Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter. "They run the ball very well. We're going to have to stop the run if we want to win. We have to come ready to play, especially on the road. We have to go hard for four quarters."

Carter said at this stage of the season there isn't much new to talk about.

"They're a big trapping team. They're going to try to ride their big back (Upton) and we have to get off their blocks and tackle him. Offensively, we have to finish off drives. We can't leave points on the field. It all comes down to execution. If our kids want to win a conference championship, they have to get after it. It's that simple."

The Rangers haven't dropped a league game since 2019.

"You just throw out the records when these two teams get together," Groves said. "It's always going to be a battle."

Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Tabor Field in Benton.