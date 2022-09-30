Prep Football | Benton's win over Harrisburg keeps them on top in SIRR Ohio

HARRISBURG — A fake punt led to the game-winning touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Benton won the battle for first place in the SIRR Ohio Division, 24-21, over Harrisburg at Taylor Field Friday night.

Benton won its fifth game in a row to improve to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in the conference while Harrisburg had its four-game winning streak snapped to drop to 4-2 and 2-1 in the conference standings.

Benton pulled a faked punt out of their bag of tricks late at the start of the fourth quartet to turn a 4th-and-7 from their own 43 into a first down at the Harrisburg 40 on a 17-yard pass from punter Jesser Zepeda to A.J.Craven.

Seven plays later on a 3rd-and-goal, quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas found Lucas Kinsman in the left flat for a five-yard touchdown pass. Zepeda kicked the extra point and the Rangers led 24-21 with 7:45 remaining in the game.

With 1:32 remaining, Lukas Wilson intercepted Owen Rann at the Harrisburg 32 to seal the win.

With the score tied 14-14 at the half, the third quarter started with Benton forcing a Bulldog punt from the Ranger 39. The drive got started with a 26-yard by Wyatt Upton and two plays later, Kouzoukas ran a perfect draw up the middle for 43 yards down to the six.

But the Bulldog defense stiffened, stopping Upton for two negative rushes and an incomplete pass, leaving Zepeda to kick a 28-yard field goal to give Benton the lead 17-14 with 5:27 remaining in the third quarter.

Harrisburg took over at its own, 20 and six plays later Karmello Downey started left and broke right for a 35-yard touchdown. Trentn Price kicked the point and the Bulldogs retook the lead 21-14 with 2:13 left in the third.

The Rangers got off with a bang on a 97-yard kickoff return by Isaiah Ward followed by a three-yard run by Kouzoukas on the first play from scrimmage. Zepeda kicked the extra point and Benton led 7-0 17 seconds into the game.

Lightning struck again on the Bulldogs first series. On 3rd-and-3 from their own 27, Downey broke off left tackle and ran untouched into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown. Price kicked the point and the score was tied 7-7 with 10:07 left in the first quarter.

The Rangers were driving on their second possession, but Tevin Godsey picked off Kouzoukas at the Bulldog 14 and returned the ball to 42. However, the three penalties derailed the drive forcing a punt from Benton 49.

Harrisburg got the ball back two plays later when Kouzoukas couldn’t corral a high snap and Travis Fann recovered at the Benton 41. Three plays later, Owen Rann connected with Godsey for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Price was good again and the Bulldog led 14-7 with 41 seconds left in the first quarter.

On Benton's next possession, Godsey picked off Kouzoukas again at the 10 on a 4th-and-9 from the Bulldog 29. Harrisburg took over on the 18 and was driving as the clocked ticked down marching down to Benton 39, but a low snap on 4th-and-3 resulted in Wyatt Upton recovering the fumble at the Benton 49.

The Rangers took advantage of the mistake and five plays later, Kouzoukas hit Grant Owens in the back of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Zepeda was good again and the score was tied 14-14 with 1:11 left in the half.