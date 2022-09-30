Prep Football | Billingsley's record night paces Herrin past Massac County

HERRIN — Senior quarterback Reese Billingsley set two school records Friday to lead the Herrin Tigers to a 48-0 win over Massac County in a game cut short due to the mercy rule.

Billingsley completed 16-of-16 passes for 329 yards. Both of those marks were reported as records by school officials. He also tossed four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to account for six of his team's seven touchdowns.

The beneficiary of most of those passes was sophomore Kyrese Lukens, who hauled in 10 passes for 171 yards and two scores. Senior Evan Watson caught three passes for 91 yards and two TDs. Junior Logan Clough snagged two passes for 67 yards and junior Jakai Vaughn had one catch for 21 yards. Back-up quarterback Evan Watson completed the pass to Watson.

"This is exactly what we needed," said Tigers second-year head coach Taylor Perry. "The good Lord blessed us tonight. We played well as a team. The kids played hard. You can't play as individuals and be successful as a team. We played together tonight for really the first time all year."

Perry said he thought Billingsley could have a solid game when he saw on film how much cushion Massac's defenders gave opposition receivers.

"I told Reese to go break the record and then you're coming out of the game. And he did," Perry said. "He was fun to watch tonight. When Reese has time to throw, he can throw it well. His line gave him as much time as he needed tonight. They played fantastic as did he."

Billingsley said he felt comfortable throwing the ball against Massac County.

"I think I got into a rhythm real early. It felt pretty good," he said. "I tried to play it off like it was nothing - just finish the game out and see what happens."

The senior signal caller said he came into the game with the mindset of setting the passing yardage record.

"The line (Luke Hatley, Elliott Smith, Parker Dann, Bradley Murray and Gavin Estes) held up great tonight. I couldn't have done this without them. I was very happy with their performance."

Billingsley said the Tigers know they have finish strong to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

"We plan on trying to win out from here," he said. "It's all business moving forward. We're going into every game these next few weeks just like we did tonight with a positive mindset."

Herrin opened the scoring with a 22-yard scoring strike from Billingsley to Lukens at the 8:09 mark of the first period. The point-after-kick was good by Keegan Weber for a 7-0 lead.

Herrin scored again at the 4:47 mark of the opening period when Lukens caught a 5-yard TD pass. The PAT was good for a 14-0 lead. That score was set up when Tigers' defensive end Jacob Hawk forced a fumble that was recovered by Dawson Matier. Billingsley then broke a 22-yard run followed by a 26-yard pass play to Lukens.

Herrin got on the scoreboard again at the 0:57 mark of the first quarter on a 1-yard dive by Billingsley. That drive was set up by a Hakeem Kirk quarterback sack and 35-yard pass play to Lukens. The PAT was good for a 21-0 advantage.

With 10 minutes to go in the half, Billingsley connected with senior Evan Watson on a 21-yard scoring strike. The play before, the duo had hooked up on a 51-yard pass play. The PAT was good for a 28-0 lead.

The Tigers reached paydirt again later in the second period when Billingsley weaved his way through traffic and scored on a 20-yard run. A 30-yard pass reception by Logan Clough set up the score. Weber's PAT struck the upright and the score stood at 34-0 at the half.

Herrin moved ahead 41-0 with 10:41 to play in the third quarter when Watson caught a 3-yard TD pass from Billingsley. A 46-yard pass play to Clough led to the score.

The last score for the Tigers came in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by fullback Jakai Vaughn. The PAT was good for a final score of 48-0.

Herrin improves to 2-4 overall, 1-2 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. Massac County falls to 0-3 in the league, 2-4 overall.

Herrin plays at West Frankfort this coming Friday.