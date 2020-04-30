Prep Football | Black Diamond teams optimistic for season in fall

On top of everything else Chester is working against before cleats meet the gridiron, is the energy coming out of Fairfield. Townsend has kept his group working together in Google classrooms and is confident his club will be ready to play behind senior quarterback Landon Zurliene.

“We have a veteran group and system in place that all these kids have been a part of,” said Townsend. “We’ll continue to coordinate film study until we can meet with our players again.”

Self-motivation for players is one of Townsend’s proudest traits he believes his team has maintained. The team hopes to begin practicing in June, but even without contact days, the weight training workouts at home is an advantage that Fairfield might hold over its opponents.

“We’re trying to remain proactive,” said Townsend. “Fortunately for us, we have a lot of kids who have their own gyms at home, and Landon, my son, is a part of a senior group that believes they should be pretty good again.”

Missing out on spring sports might be the greatest motivation of all for Fairfield. According to Townsend, having multi-sport athletes that are being forced to sit out on what a lot of people believe to be the Mules' best baseball class in quite some time should only fuel that energy.

The senior class also features track athletes that could have placed in state, so there’s no question where Fairfield will be earning its motivation from this season.

