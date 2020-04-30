Prep Football | Black Diamond teams optimistic for season in fall

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no telling what high school football is going to look like this fall.
Fairfield would enter this season with the keys to the Black Diamond Conference after being crowned conference champions for a third-consecutive year. In 2019, the Mules' defensive unit allowed a total of 59 points all season long.
Coach Justin Townsend and his 2019 ball club didn’t leave the rest of the conference with much hope after beginning the year with four-straight shutouts on the defensive side of the ball. The Mules defense ended the year with five shutouts and held visiting teams to an average of just over five points per game.
That begs the question — what keeps other teams coming back for more?
For football clubs like Chester, a second-place finish in the Black Diamond last year at 7-2 is just a way of scratching the surface. Fourth-year coach Billy Belton seems convinced that having 15 returning seniors could bode well for his team's chances once they receive the green light to practice again.
“This team was already having a great offseason before the pandemic broke out,” said Belton. “We had 30 guys in the weight room and have really built a solid foundation around here. Football means a great deal to us here in Chester and we’ll continue following every precaution to keep our kids safe at home.”
The offseason program for Belton’s players in self-isolation features a four-day workout routine run through a high school strength training application known as PLT4M. The team is testing the program out before the school makes the decision to incorporate it into future physical education classes.
Hudl has been another great tool used by Chester’s football program amidst quarantine. The website allows players to study game film at home after being sent out by Belton and his coaching staff.
“We’re trying to keep our players as busy as possible because we have high expectations for the upcoming season,” said Belton. “The timeline moving forward gets tricky because depending on when the team finds out practice can resume. Then it comes down to how much time we have before our first game.”
Belton will have his team prepared to cut down the playbook for the beginning parts of the season if need be. With great expectations for a senior class featuring three-year starting offensive lineman Tyler Holm, dual-threat Caleb Parker in the backfield, and Nate Heffernan playing both sides of the ball, there will always be bigger fish to fry.
“The main thing is staying healthy — that’s first and foremost,” said Belton. “I’d without a doubt sacrifice a football season if that meant I was still able to speak to these kids five years from now.”
On top of everything else Chester is working against before cleats meet the gridiron, is the energy coming out of Fairfield. Townsend has kept his group working together in Google classrooms and is confident his club will be ready to play behind senior quarterback Landon Zurliene.
“We have a veteran group and system in place that all these kids have been a part of,” said Townsend. “We’ll continue to coordinate film study until we can meet with our players again.”
Self-motivation for players is one of Townsend’s proudest traits he believes his team has maintained. The team hopes to begin practicing in June, but even without contact days, the weight training workouts at home is an advantage that Fairfield might hold over its opponents.
“We’re trying to remain proactive,” said Townsend. “Fortunately for us, we have a lot of kids who have their own gyms at home, and Landon, my son, is a part of a senior group that believes they should be pretty good again.”
Missing out on spring sports might be the greatest motivation of all for Fairfield. According to Townsend, having multi-sport athletes that are being forced to sit out on what a lot of people believe to be the Mules' best baseball class in quite some time should only fuel that energy.
The senior class also features track athletes that could have placed in state, so there’s no question where Fairfield will be earning its motivation from this season.
