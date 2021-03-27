Prep Football | Blakemore helps Centralia rally past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — There are some talented athletes in the South Seven Conference and Centralia's Mason Blakemore may be at the top of the list.

The 6-foot, 1, 195-pound halfback with blazing speed and an ability to both run through and around would-be tacklers rushed for 283 yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns to lead the Orphans to a 36-28 come-from-behind win over the Carbondale Terriers Friday evening at Frank Bleyer Field.

Blakemore, whose white jersey No. 3 was easy to spot as Carbondale defenders chased him from behind much of the night, scored on runs of 56 and 48 yards from scrimmage and tacked on a 60-yard kickoff return for a score, as well.

"Mason's a special back. He's really good at what he does, and he ran the ball very well tonight," said Centralia head coach Brad Goewey. "The way he hits the hole is really good. He hits it with some speed that you don't see a lot of in high school sports unless they're next-level guys and I think he's going to be a very capable next-level player."

Goewey added that Carbondale is a tough place to play and he knew the Terriers would be difficult to beat on their home turf.