Prep Football | Breese Central romps past Herrin, 27-9

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers drew first blood against the Breese Central Cougars Friday with 4:21 to play in the opening quarter when junior placekicker Keegan Weber drilled a 34-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

But it was pretty much all Breese Central from that point forward.

The Cougars would go on to score three times in the last three minutes of the first half to take a commanding 20-3 lead into the intermission. They traded scores with the Tigers in the second half to win, 27-9. The Cougars improve to 7-2 and will prepare for the first round of the state playoffs next Saturday. Herrin closes out its season at 3-6 overall.

Had the Tigers won, they might have qualified for the playoffs at 4-5 because they were among the state's leaders in playoff points.

"We moved the ball well in the first half, but just couldn't finish our drives," said Herrin head coach Taylor Perry. "We scouted Breese Central well and thought we could play with them. And we did until the last three minutes of the first half."

The Cougars took a 7-3 lead on a 3-yard run by Chase Lewis with 2:50 to play in the second period. Lewis's point-after-kick was good for a 7-3 lead. The visitors scored again with 42 seconds left in the half on a 35-yard reception by Colten Arnold. The PAT was blocked, leaving the score, 13-3. The crushing blow came after a Herrin turnover as Braden Revermann caught a TD pass from Conner Freeze from 34 yards out with only five seconds left in the half to make the score 20-3.

The Cougars extended that lead to 27-3 at the 11:02 mark of the fourth quarter when Revermann snagged a pass from Freeze from 25 yards out.

Herrin scored one final time with 27 seconds left in the game on a 71-yard pass play from Evan Young to Logan Clough.