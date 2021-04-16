Prep Football | Brown and defense keeps Johnston City undefeated

CHRISTOPHER — Quarterback Austin Brown engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half to lead Johnston City to a 12-6 win over Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton in a Black Diamond Conference matchup Friday night on Christopher’s Homecoming and Senior Night.
“Who would have thought this game would turn into a defensive struggle?” asked Johnston City coach Todd Thomas. “They drove the ball, but when it counted we got stops in the red zone. Hats off to Christopher. They’re very physical and took away some of the stuff we wanted to do running the ball, but we made plays when we had to both offensively and defensively.”
In nine Bearcat offensive series, the Indian defense forced three punts, got the ball back four times on a fumble recovery and three times on fourth down while not allowing a score for the final 37:41 of the game.
Johnston City improved to 5-0 and will finish the season at home against Edwards County with a chance to finish undefeated for the only the fifth time in the program’s 101-year history.
“So far so good,” Thomas said. “We’ve got one more left and we have to finish. We’ve developed some resiliency because we’re very demanding with kids...They’ve bought into that and we’re mentally tougher than we’ve been the past couple of years. There’s no quit in these kids.”
Brown finished with 155 yards passing and 67 yards rushing to lead the Indians' attack. The senior completed 10-of-15 passes with one touchdown pass and one interception and rushed for a touchdown.
CZR fell to 3-2 and will play Chester on the road next week, guaranteed to finish at .500 for the first time since 2008 or a chance to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2002.
“We’re in the red zone three or four times, but just didn’t convert,” said CZR coach Anthony Hargrove. “When you are down that many times you have to score and we only came away with six. Hats off to JC. They capitalized on their opportunities and we wish we had executed tonight.”
Christopher’s senior running back Caleb Davis led the game in rushing with 112 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown. Junior quarterback Colin Sveda completed 12-of-17 passes for 141 yards with no interceptions.
With the score tied 6-6 midway through the third quarter, the Bearcats were knocking on the door at the Indians' 10 with less than three minutes left following a partially blocked punt by Davis.
However, the Indians' defense stiffened, pushing Christopher back to the 30 with the help of a two penalties for 15 yards and a 13-yard sack by Zander Saylor to force a punt from the 31 that went into the end zone.
On the first play, Brown hit Corbin Hickey in the right flat for 11 yards. After losing a fumble, then getting it back followed by an incomplete pass, the Indians got another break with the Bearcats jumping offsides on 3rd-and-9.
On the next play Brown and Sam Harris teamed up for a 54-yard screen pass on the left side to advance the ball to the Bearcats' 10. Two plays later, Brown raced around right end from the 11 for the game-wining touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Johnston City defense came up big again, forcing a punt. Brown and the offense ran out the final 6:35 to close out the win. The key play came with two minutes remaining when Brown picked up a first down on 3rd-and-11 with a 12-yard run scramble around right end.
“It was going to be a pass play, but as I rolled out I saw a big gap and a lot of green grass, so I took off to get the first down to win us this game,” Brown said.
The Bearcats led 6-0 after the first quarter with Davis scoring on a four-yard touchdown run at the end of a seven-play, 61-yard drive. Following a pass interference penalty on the two-point conversion the Bearcats tried to run it in, but the Indian defense stuffed Davis from the one.
In the first quarter, the Bearcats defense stopped the Indians on fourth down at the Bearcat 19 on their opening drive and forced a punt on a three-and-out on the possession prior to the touchdown drive.
After the Indians' next possession ended at the CZR nine on an interception by Brett Janello, Johnston City’s defense forced a punt from the 50 that died inside the one with 6:51 remaining in the half.
Facing 4th-and-5 at the 34 Brown rolled left for 11 yards to keep the drive alive. On the next play Brown found Corbin Hickey in the left corner of the end zone for the tying touchdown with 19.8 seconds remaining in the half. Brown was stopped on the two-point conversion leaving the score tied 6-6 at the half.
“That drive was timely,” Thomas said. “We chewed some clock and put them in a bind scoring late. Austin made a play when he had to make a play. Everybody keys on him, but he’s just that good of an athlete and competitor.”