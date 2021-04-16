Prep Football | Brown and defense keeps Johnston City undefeated

On the first play, Brown hit Corbin Hickey in the right flat for 11 yards. After losing a fumble, then getting it back followed by an incomplete pass, the Indians got another break with the Bearcats jumping offsides on 3rd-and-9.

On the next play Brown and Sam Harris teamed up for a 54-yard screen pass on the left side to advance the ball to the Bearcats' 10. Two plays later, Brown raced around right end from the 11 for the game-wining touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Johnston City defense came up big again, forcing a punt. Brown and the offense ran out the final 6:35 to close out the win. The key play came with two minutes remaining when Brown picked up a first down on 3rd-and-11 with a 12-yard run scramble around right end.

“It was going to be a pass play, but as I rolled out I saw a big gap and a lot of green grass, so I took off to get the first down to win us this game,” Brown said.

The Bearcats led 6-0 after the first quarter with Davis scoring on a four-yard touchdown run at the end of a seven-play, 61-yard drive. Following a pass interference penalty on the two-point conversion the Bearcats tried to run it in, but the Indian defense stuffed Davis from the one.