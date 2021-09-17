Prep Football | Cahokia knocks off Marion, 30-8

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — The roster for the Cahokia Comanches football team lists some of its players' positions simply as "athlete" and after seeing them in action, it's easy to see why.

One of those broadly-labeled players is Isaiah Sanders, who scored a pair of touchdowns and made two huge defensive plays as Cahokia stunned previously-unbeaten Marion, 30-8, Friday night in their South Seven Conference meeting at O'Brien Stadium.

Marion is now 3-1 after having its nine-game win streak snapped, while Cahokia won its first game after losing close games to tough programs Cardinal Ritter (Mo.), Chicago's Homewood-Flossmoor (Class 8A) and Johnson Center (Tenn.).

"Bad coaching, first and foremost," said Marion head coach Kerry Martin. "I didn't have them ready. I'll go back and analyze what we did but it was not a very good performance and that falls on the head football coach. They're a product of what I do with them every week and I didn't have them ready. We got hit in the mouth and we didn't respond at all."

Marion received the opening kickoff and went three-and-out. Cahokia answered when quarterback Omarion Gooden found Jimeque Harvey for a 32-yard touchdown with a conversion run to make it 8-0 with 5:48 left in the first quarter.

Marion started to move the ball on its ensuing possession and had a huge gain with a screen pass to Lukas Shrum down the left sideline that was negated by a penalty.

The Wildcats had to punt instead and Sanders scored his first touchdown on a 13-yard run as the clock expired on the opening quarter. Another conversion run made it 16-0.

Marion fumbled the ball back to Cahokia on the next play.

Cahokia took advantage and Gooden found Marquis Allen for a 30-yard score on a fourth-and-10 play and suddenly the Comanches had a 22-0 lead at the 9:14 mark of the second quarter.

Marion put together a drive but a fourth-down pass from Evan Noelle intended for Jake Bruce was broken up by Sanders in the end zone.

That ended a long march by the Wildcats aided by a pair of Cahokia penalties drawn by the athleticism of Marion wide receiver Venson Newsom, who officially only caught one pass in the game but drew several penalty flags.

Penalties were a big part of the game as Cahokia was marked off for 159 yards and Marion was flagged 10 times for 68 yards, usually at the worst times.

"We couldn't get in any rhythm," Martin said. "We just got whipped. They whipped us physically and they whipped us for four quarters."

Cahokia increased its lead to 30-0 when Sanders scored on a 25-yard run with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Gooden connected with Harvey on a nifty play for the two-point conversion.

Marion got on the board with 29.7 seconds left in the third when Brody Larson found a wide-open Tommy Wiseman down the right sideline for a 32-yard score. Larson also ran in the conversion.

Newsom intercepted a pass to give the Wildcats hope for a comeback, but on the very next play, a bobbled trick play resulted in Mason Gooch throwing a pass that was intercepted by Sanders.

Marion was held to just 16 net rushing yards and 76 passing yards in the loss.

"We have to let this make us better," Martin said. "We've talked about staying hungry and humble. Maybe this will help us do that."

The Wildcats travel to Mount Vernon next Friday.

