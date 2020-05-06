Prep Football | Carbondale has high expectations once play resumes

Who knows if or when there will be a “right time” to begin discussing when sports will make their grand return to hopeful fans, players, and coaches across the area.
More businesses are beginning to open back up following a press release put out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that modified the stay at home order lasting through May. So, given that spring sports have already been cancelled, what could this mean for football in the fall?
Progress continues to be made across the state in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and according to the current trajectory put out by the Illinois Department of Commerce the state is expected to see a peak or plateau in deaths per day between late April and early May.
That progress will only continue to be made as long as the stay at home order is in place. The data shows that if the state were to lift mitigations abruptly, this would result in a second wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
For the sake of argument let’s just say that high school football will begin on time in late August. How much practice and preparation time players and coaches will have before that still remains up in the air for Bryan Lee and the Carbondale Terriers.
Lee and his team have a month-by-month plan that they’ve been following throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. The Terriers position coaches continue to be in contact with their players once a week checking in on at-home workouts and challenges.
Recent weeks have included a “100 pushups per day challenge” where the players will send in their entries via video and the champion earns style points to have a pizza delivered to their front door on a Friday night.
It’s bigger than football for Lee and his coaching staff, as they try and prepare for a football season that may or may not come.
“Our kids have parents who might be out of work and we know resources can be tight, so this is just our way of checking in to make sure that they have enough to eat,” said Lee. “I think that sense of family and brotherhood has been the hallmark for us going from a not-so-good football team to a good one.”
For a lot of schools football is a sport that can set the tone for a community. The idea of playing games without fans in the bleachers has been tossed around by coaches, which can be thought of as a double-edged sword.
According to Lee, many coaches didn’t like the idea of streaming games online at first because opposing coaches could hit the pause or rewind button to copy down different formations. Lee doesn’t care about any of that if it means his team gets a chance to play football this fall.
“People are just going to have to adapt to streaming games online just like we’ve had to adapt to everything else during the pandemic,” said Lee. “You think about how this affects the marching band because then the halftime show would have to live-streamed as well.
“Streaming is still a way for fans to support their teams.”
That home crowd energy with the marching band drums banging loudly in the distance would be a memory to miss for both players and coaches. That go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter wouldn’t strike the bell as loudly as it once did, but that’s near the bottom of the worry list for Lee.
Expectations and added pressure will fill the air once hungry sports fans have a team to root for again. The Terriers are normally set up to begin tryouts in mid-June and Lee expects to see two things: new faces and out of shape athletes.
“It’s funny how kids work because I’ll call to check up on one of my players and they’ll tell me to contact a kid who is wanting to play football,” said Lee. “These are kids that in the past I couldn’t see get off the couch, but it’s crazy how this stay at home order has changed a lot of our perspectives.”
Monitoring the weather once tryouts begin will be a key component for Lee and his coaches to ease players back into football shape. Football is a game of true strength and toughness, but Lee won’t be surprised if there are water works from his players once the game they all love resumes.
“Teenage boys can be funny sometimes,” said Lee. “You won’t see a shed of emotion from them all season long until that final game of the year and it’s like an Oprah episode.
“I expect it to look more like 12-year-old boys at the first day of camp with that same sense of giddiness.”
