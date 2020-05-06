Prep Football | Carbondale has high expectations once play resumes

Recent weeks have included a “100 pushups per day challenge” where the players will send in their entries via video and the champion earns style points to have a pizza delivered to their front door on a Friday night.

It’s bigger than football for Lee and his coaching staff, as they try and prepare for a football season that may or may not come.

“Our kids have parents who might be out of work and we know resources can be tight, so this is just our way of checking in to make sure that they have enough to eat,” said Lee. “I think that sense of family and brotherhood has been the hallmark for us going from a not-so-good football team to a good one.”

For a lot of schools football is a sport that can set the tone for a community. The idea of playing games without fans in the bleachers has been tossed around by coaches, which can be thought of as a double-edged sword.

According to Lee, many coaches didn’t like the idea of streaming games online at first because opposing coaches could hit the pause or rewind button to copy down different formations. Lee doesn’t care about any of that if it means his team gets a chance to play football this fall.