Prep Football | Carbondale hosts Marion to open abbreviated season

In a season that will be one like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime rivals Carbondale and Marion open the season facing each at Frank Bleyer Field in Carbondale.
“We are playing a really good Carbondale team that has really good players back, and they will be a handful,” said Marion coach Kerry Martin. “Their quarterback and running back are both back, as well as four of their five offensive linemen. Their inside linebacker is back. So (Carbondale coach) Bryan (Lee) brings back a lot of experience and I would assume their expectations are very high.”
Another unusual aspect of this six-game season is that the Terriers and the Wildcats will meet for a second time at the end of the season at Wildcat Stadium on April 23.
“It’s a tough way to start,” Martin said. “We are used to playing Carbondale in Week 8 instead of Week 1, so we have to play them twice. It will be an interesting six games. At least we’re not traveling as far as we usually do (in the opening game) and we’re playing somebody familiar, which we aren’t used to. It’s exciting to play a good Carbondale team first game and kickoff the spring season with a big ball game and a conference rival.”
The series between the two South Seven Conference schools has been tilted in favor of the Wildcats in recent years with Marion winning 13 of the 16 games played since 2004. But, the Terriers won the last meeting, 56-34, at home way back on October 18, 2019, to snap a Wildcats' series seven-game winning streak. The 56 points scored by the Terriers was the most scored by either team since the Wildcats won, 63-50, in 2008.
The game also ended Marion’s bid for its first undefeated season since 1963 and the win pulled Carbondale into a tie with the Wildcats and Cahokia for the conference championship.
Lee returns 13 starters, including senior quarterback Darius Ragland, who passed for almost 2,000 yards and rushed for almost 400 last year, and junior running back Gabe Hillard, who rushed for 1,100 yards last year.
In last season’s game, the Terriers gashed the Wildcats for 564 total yards, including 392 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns.
“The key to the game is for us to remain balanced on offense,” Lee said. “We did that last year rushing the ball against Marion and I assume they are not going to want us to do that again this year, so we going to have to make sure we are not one dimensional. With game one at such a weird time, I also think conditioning and depth will be an issue. We have pretty good players at every spot, but we don’t necessarily have the backups we would have had if this situation hadn’t have happened. So we’re going to need to be aware of making sure we find ways of keeping kids fresh. All these things are key, but we just have to go out and play our game and pace ourselves.”
Ragland completed 8-of-14 passes for 172 yards with no interceptions and a long pass of 56 yards. Ragland also rushed for 128 yards on 10 carries with touchdown runs of 21, 13 and 10 yards.
Hilliard rushed for 174 yards on 26 carries with a 24-yard touchdown run and long run of 38 yards.
On the defensive side, Lee has only three returning starters in junior Ricky Madison at nose tackle, senior Luke Daly at inside linebacker and senior Will Bowlby at middle linebacker.
Martin will field an almost entirely new team with only four returning starters on offense: wide receivers Venson Newsom and Jonathan Tucker and offensive linemen guard Gil Aguilar and tackle Chase Hancock.
He has a new quarterback in Hunter Simmons, who transferred from Mount Vernon, throwing to Newsom, who led the Wildcats in receiving last year, and Tucker.
“I know they got Simmons and he has a big arm,” Lee said. “They also have a good receiver, so we have to be sure to not overlook where he is. And you are playing against a Kerry Martin team, so they are going to be good fundamentally. Their kids are going to play hard and are going to be well disciplined.”
Last year the Wildcats gained 402 total yards that included 168 yards rushing and 234 passing. Newsom had two receptions for 44 yards and a 27-yard touchdown. Tucker had one catch for a 92-yard touchdown.
Newsom and Tucker are also returning starters on the defense at safety and cornerback, respectively, along with junior Tyler Cima at outside linebacker and junior Clayton Tanner at defensive end.
“The keys are the same as they always are in the first game, but they are magnified because of the COVID situation,” Martin said. “It’s about minimizing mistakes — not turning the ball over. I think this is the kind of game we’ve been waiting a long time to play and finally got the opportunity. Both teams have some big play potential, so I think the ability to limit that on one side and make some big plays on the other. I think it will be a hard fought game that will come down to execution and turnovers.”