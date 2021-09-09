Prep Football | Carbondale set for home opener against Waterloo

Two years ago the Carbondale Terriers football team defeated the Waterloo Bulldogs 28-14 in a Week 3 matchup.

The Terriers went on to finish their 2019 season with an 8-2 record that matched their win total from the year prior, but now return in Week 3 hoping history can repeat itself.

Both teams enter Friday night’s showdown at Frank Bleyer Field with a fresh slate. Carbondale (1-1) fell to Jackson County rival Murphysboro in a triple overtime thriller back in Week 1, but found a way to bounce back in Week 2 with a 45-20 victory over Granite City in a game the Terriers trailed 20-14 at halftime.

“We’re a young team this year,” said Carbondale defensive coordinator Ben Campos with head coach Bryan Lee unavailable for comment this week. “Going to three overtimes against Murphysboro in our first game was really the first time a lot of our kids had to play with something on the line.

“I think that carried over into the first half against Granite City before our defense really stepped up in the second half.”

Carbondale’s strength going into the season was its size and experience on the offensive and defensive line mixed with senior running back Gabe Hilliard.